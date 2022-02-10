MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Super Easy Drinks for Super Bowl Delights

Super Easy Drinks for Super Bowl Delights

As we look toward an amazing Super Bowl weekend by getting ready for our big party celebrations we certainly are looking for a way to have fun.

For a delightful and refreshing drink that will bring the biggest smile to your guests’ faces try Cooloo Cockail Pops.

The incredible ready to drink pops are delicious and refreshing. Usually these types of products tend to be over sweet or taste artificial, but Cooloo is a memorable moment in a frozen adult treat. We love the way each of the flavors ignite your passion for cocktails while providing a super fun way to serve drinks at your Super Bowl Party.

From fruity to tangy there is something for everyone at the party. During the big game try natural flavors with pure cane sugar and real spirits in the vegan and gluten free frozen pops. Try Mai Tai, Pina Colada, Paloma, Gin & Tonic and Cosmo. Each 100ml, 5% alcohol Cooloo pop is packaged in a beautifully iridescent,easy-to-grab-and-go canister containing 12 pops.

For a canned beverage that is different from the usual Super Bowl beer we recommend Fishers Island Lemonade.

This amazing option will have your guests cheering and scoring a touchdown with your guests. Natural juice flavors with premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey just are smooth to taste and sweet to sip. the canned cocktail comes in Original and Fizz, so you have an option for every guest no matter which team they are cheering for on Sunday.

A sleek can is delicious with flavors of citrus and honey. Have fun with these one and have an amazing Super Bowl Sunday!

 

 

Cover Art By Jason Leung on Unsplash

 

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2022
Read More

Meet Stéphane Wrembel of Django A Gogo

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2022
Read More

Meet César Alvarez and Isabella Dawis The Winners of The Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

The Noble Family: New Musical Coming To The Cutting Room

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

The Oscar Nominations and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2022
Read More

Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 8, 2022
Read More

NFL 360: Black History Month

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2022
Read More

Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Gatorade

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2022
Read More