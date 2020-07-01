SuperForex is awarded as the Best New ECN Broker in Africa

On May 22, 2020 SuperForex had the honor to receive the Best New ECN Broker in Africa award by Global Brands Magazine. This prize reflects the company’s great efforts to establish a strong foothold in Africa, where it aims to build a stable Forex trading community.

Global Brands Magazine is a UK-based publication that undertakes to evaluate the biggest names in each industry and compare their services. Every year the magazine awards the companies that stand out as the leaders in their respective field. This year SuperForex found itself on the winners’ list.

SuperForex stood out among other brokers operating in Africa thanks to its variety of services, excellent customer service, and ability to innovate. Thanks to a diverse bonus program and lots of trading competition, SuperForex provides many opportunities for customers to win extra trading funds and make money with minimal investments.

In addition, one of SuperForex’s biggest advantages is the different account types it offers, even within the ECN category. These are designed to meet the needs of all sorts of traders. Smart solutions like these have helped SuperForex rise above the competition and stand out as one of the most popular brokers in Africa.

SuperForex has taken several steps to facilitate the work of Forex traders all across the continent. For example, they offer accounts in local currencies, which help customers avoid spending time and money on third-party payment systems to exchange funds each time they make a deposit or a withdrawal.

Right now SuperForex supports accounts in the South African rand (ZAR) and the Nigerian naira (NGN). The company plans to include other local currencies in the future as the SuperForex family grows and traders from more countries join in.

Furthermore, SuperForex is also helping the local trading community grow by organizing training seminars all over Africa. The company has partnered up with local Forex coaches who also serve as SuperForex representatives. Together, they organize events to help SuperForex clients gain a better understanding of how the Forex market works and what strategies are best suited to bring them a profit.