Supermodel Shaun Melady to take runway at New York Fashion Week Fall 2021

Today, supermodel and celebrity actor Shaun Melady, announced he will be taking the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at The SOCIETY Fashion Show.

Melady will be walking for Monte-Carlo-based brand 209 Mare. This fashion line specializes in creating timeless investment pieces from beachwear to leisurewear, also recognized as “Rivierawear,”as well as accessories and customization products.

Previously, Melady took the runway in both Fall and Spring NYFW settings for Italian designer Elie Balleh Couture, Kuéne, Kevin Shahroozi Designs, Cindy Tran Fashion, Status Plus Fashions and more. He has also worked with Fortune 500 clients and men’s wear brands for commercial and print work, including: Michelob Ultra, U.S. Navy, Tricots St. Raphael, Kane 11, BABE Rosé and a variety of other brands.

The Disturbance Call

Outside of his established career as a NYC celebrity model, Melady has also starred in the award-winning Amazon Prime short film, The Disturbance Call, as well as the trophy snatching Labeled Series that is found on the Atlantic Records YouTube channel – over 11 million subscribers, amongst many others.

Tomorrow’s NYFW show will be held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation – 172 Norfolk Street, New York, NY 10002 – and the runway will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST. Ticketing and further event information can be found at TheSocietyFashionWeek.com.