Supper Suite Hosts ’12 Mighty Orphans’ Tribeca Festival Rooftop Bash

It was another glorious day celebrating the power of storytelling at Tribeca Festival.

Downtown at The Crown, Supper Suite hosted a phenomenal rooftop reception before the “12 Mighty Orphans” screening in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Houston Hill and Blake Delong attend Sony Pictures Classics Hosts “12 MIGHTY ORPHANS” Festival Cocktail Reception Hosted By Billionaires Row Champagne at The Crown at 50 Bowery with Grey Goose Essences on June 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Supper Suite)

Guests gathered to take in the stunning view as they sipped delights from GREY GOOSE Essences, PAC Protocol, Peroni Beer, and Billionaires Row Champagne.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: A view of the general atmosphere during Sony Pictures Classics hosts “12 MIGHTY ORPHANS” Festival Cocktail Reception Hosted By Billionaires Row Champagne at The Crown at 50 Bowery with Grey Goose Essences on June 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Supper Suite)

“12 Mighty Orphans” tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to playing for the Texas state championships. Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Greg McCabe, Melissa McCabe, Carolina Peredo, and Ty Roberts attend Sony Pictures Classics Hosts “12 MIGHTY ORPHANS” Festival Cocktail Reception Hosted By Billionaires Row Champagne at The Crown at 50 Bowery with Grey Goose Essences on June 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Supper Suite)

The architect of their success was Rusty Russell, a legendary high school coach who shocked his colleagues by giving up a privileged position so he could teach and coach at an orphanage. Few knew Rusty’s secret: that he himself was an orphan.

Recognizing that his scrawny players couldn’t beat the other teams with brawn, Rusty developed innovative strategies that would come to define modern football.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

