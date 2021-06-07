Supper Suite Returns to Tribeca Festival During Big Apple Comeback

Leading Hollywood special events group A-List Communications, with its sponsor partners GREY GOOSE, Essences, PAC Protocol, Peroni Beer, and Billionaires Row Champagne, are bringing their exclusive “Supper Suite” pop-up back to support films at the Festival in June 2021. Filmmakers and select guests will toast a return to live events since the coronavirus pandemic forced film festival cancellations in early 2020. Hosted at newly opened Gerber Group’s restaurant and lounge, Nearly Ninth at Arlo Hotels, the Supper Suite will help revitalize the essential New York City nightlife by showcasing some of the first social gatherings. This will be an exciting resurrection of the time-honored tradition of filmmakers, media, and celebrity cast members joining together again to celebrate their collaborative work and the films they have made.

“The pandemic most certainly challenged our live event business and our ability to work with our partners on the filmmaker, hospitality, and brand marketer side, so we’re just thrilled to be able to be leading the charge in creating safe and secure social gatherings all in effort to revitalize in-person experience and commerce,” stated A-List Communications’ Chief Marketing Officer, David Manning.

Attending casts will also be able to toast their film premiere success with Billionaires Row champagne, the high-quality champagne with a distinct and modern taste that is perfect for any occasion.

Long-term sponsor partner, Molson Coors Beverage Company, returns to its five-year commitment to the Supper Suite to serve Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Italy’s premier lager and one of the fastest-growing European imports. With a crisp, refreshing liquid that balances bitterness, citrus, and spicy aromatic notes, Peroni embodies the best in Italian craftsmanship and perfectly pairs with the high-end culinary experiences like the annual Supper Suite at Tribeca.

Food pairing for the event will be furnished by Nearly Ninth Executive Chef Corey Becker, who describes the fare as “classic American with Italian influences.” The menu features comfort foods and relatable dishes, all elevated with premium ingredients, locally sourced from the best purveyors in the Northeast like Natoora and Buon’Italia.