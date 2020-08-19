Supply chain disruptions during COVID-19 – Mike Giannulis shares useful steps for managing the situation

The fast spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting supply chain systems all over the world. Leading business brands are declaring delays in manufacturing and shipping. There also may be other unwarranted events which can lead to supply chain issues and last year’s more, similar to the MERS and SARS pandemic.

Mike Giannulis’s steps to resolve disrupted supply chain

As business organizations must take proactive measures to correct disruptive supply chains, Mike Giannulis, a leading entrepreneur, suggests using the following steps:

Create emergency management units

During a crisis, organizations need to centralize decision-making functions and data. Every piece of data needs to congregate at a single place so that decision-makers can communicate with one another. For the case of COVID-19, this should be conducted virtually. When a select team concentrates on the business ecosystem, managing suppliers and customers, another team should focus on managing employee issues. All while carrying on with other operations, managing family issues, and allowing other problems to be managed by human resources.

Communicate in one voice

Crisis communication is essential to resolve disrupted supply chain issues. Companies must stay prepared to interact stakeholders, including the analysts, employees, media, suppliers, shareholders, and entire community. The solution here is to speak in a solid voice and appoint someone to share precise data about the crisis at hand. They should update everyone in the company about current situations and refrain from blaming any of the teams.

Manage the supply chain and the products

To survive a supply chain disruption, you need to ensure you have suppliers and a steady flow of materials and parts. It is necessary to find out how the supply chain is functioning via supplier mapping. This also comprises of plan locations, the products each plant manufactures, and much more. You should check if you can create the product without a plant or if you have suppliers for this part somewhere else. Every aspect needs supply chain visibility.

When suppliers are under pressure, it is essential to check on late deliveries and quality degradation. Fake products can become an issue when supply is limited. Here, companies usually search for alternative supplies. It is necessary to know more about the supplier’s financial condition and assist them when needed. You should also ensure that essential suppliers are not out of business so you can have relations to their company as well.

Finally, you need to plan for recovery! Companies should think past short-term disruptions to ensure that the company can survive long-term. It is great to have access to in-house expertise so there’s continuous pay along with part-time work. A supply chain disruption provides a chance to make finer business decisions, such as cutting out non-performing customers and products, and identifying all in which needs to change. Companies need to implement the steps mentioned above to resolve supply chain disruptions during a crisis.