Support New York City Business with Great New Offerings

Here are some New York City businesses launching with new concepts and new locations we can all support this month.

FORME Life is opening a retail store with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), owner of Westfield malls in the US. Westfield World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan is set to open to the public December 11.

Designed by Yves Béhar, the elegant at-home wellness solution curates workouts based on users’ ability, goals, and lifestyle. To suit a range of personal preferences, the retail stores will display two distinct offerings: Studio, a mirrored display that transforms to offer live and on-demand content, and Studio Lift, which includes resistance training equipment that conveniently tucks away when not in use.

The Belvedere Heritage 176 Old-Fashioned Doughnut is a first-ever collaboration between The Doughnut Project and a vodka brand. Taking inspiration from Belvedere’s new Heritage 176 expression and specifically the Heritage Style cocktail, the doughnut brings the liquid to life through a baked confection topped with a glaze that accentuates the distinctive notes of honey, walnut and allspice with each delicious bite.

As small businesses have struggled to cope with the effects of the pandemic, Belvedere vodka recognizes the importance of championing small business and supporting them when they need it most. “Belvedere’s new Heritage 176 has been well received by consumers & spirits enthusiasts alike since its launch in August, which is why we’re thrilled to be working with Leslie Polizzotto and The Doughnut Project team to offer this unexpected iteration of the new expression for people to enjoy,” said Allison Varone, Vice President of Belvedere Vodka, Moët Hennessy USA.

The Belvedere Heritage 176 Old-Fashioned Doughnut will be available for $5 each for a limited time, making its debut appearance the weekend of December 11th – 13th and an encore appearance the weekend of December 18th – 20th at The Doughnut Project’s West Village location (10 Morton St).

Gray Hawk Grill (1556 2nd Ave) is a New American restaurant located on the Upper East Side. The neighborhood grill which Hospitality industry veteran Steve Millan recently opened sources only the best ingredients from New York’s finest purveyors to give guests a memorable dining experience in a comfortable, yet chic, atmosphere. Dinner menu items from Executive Chef Anthony DiCocco include Chicken Milanese with an arugula tomato and fennel salad, Atlantic Cod over whipped potatoes with herb white wine sauce, Cacio e Pepe with Bucatini, Pecorino Romano, fresh cracked pepper, GH Burger with a Dry Aged Beef Blend, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, brioche roll and fries, and a Filet Mignon with herb butter.

And, downtown at Noreetuh, the Michelin-recognized modern Hawaiian restaurant In the East Village, is open for outdoor and indoor dining and has launched a new menu. Chef/Co-Owner Chung Chow of Per Se and Lincoln Restaurant features an array of tasty options including highlights such as: the Musubi Platter with a choice of four like Galbi, braised beef short rib and kimchi; and Shiitake Mushroom with kombu and ginger. Guests can even opt to add a half bottle of Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve.

Here is to New York City staying strong.