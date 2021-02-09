Supporting Creative Businesses in February

This month in February we continue to support small businesses all across America. Companies from state to state are making waves with original products and concepts.

In New York City Naked Retail’s spring pop-up series, “New Growth,” opened in its 4,000 square foot flagship location in Nolita at 244 Mulberry Street. Inspired by the changing seasons, the series reflects how the spring season represents new beginnings and growth, offering a fresh perspective on life and the world around us.

The pop-up features curated direct-to-consumer brands that have redesigned the space to bring elements from the outdoors inside. Naked rotates its assortment seasonally. This spring, luxury beach brand SUNFLOW’s pop-up boutique will reflect a perfect day outdoors, whether in the sand, at the park, or Manhattan rooftop.

With its’ thoughtfully-designed beach chairs, and user-friendly attachments, such as a sunshade and a bottle holder that can accommodate everything from a water bottle to a wine bottle.

And speaking of drinks, Brancott Estate, the winery responsible for originating and making famous the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc style, has partnered with The Unlikely Florist to flip the traditional bouquet on its head – launching just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The New Zealand-inspired bouquet was designed with sustainability in mind to first be enjoyed fresh, then flipped upside down to slowly dry into a beautiful, forever arrangement. When consumers purchase a Flipster Bouquet, Brancott Estate will gift an arrangement to a recipient of their choice.

It is available for purchase on at www.theunlikelyflorist.com through the spring for around $110.

And, giving love to another small business owner we applaud DJ CHEF. He is the only entertainer who simultaneously cooks and DJ’s for private parties and events worldwide. During the pandemic, DJ CHEF has been doing some amazing daily birthday car parades for children that were missing out on celebrations with family and friends. Armed with the stylized DJ CHEF truck pumping music, a microphone and a six-foot teddy bear, DJ CHEF appeared at over 500 birthday parades and a dozen school reunions.

Marc Weiss is the man behind the music. He received his training under world-renowned chefs Bobby Flay, Matthew Kenney and John Tesar in Manhattan’s fine dinning scene. After defining his culinary skills, he took a job as corporate chef for Sodexho Marriott which gave him weekends free to host private dinner parties. Prior to becoming a chef, he was a DJ so he developed a niche to “spin the beats while cooking treats” and DJ CHEF was born. Shortly after spinning and cooking, the Food Network called and featured him on their show, What’s Hot! What’s Cool! which revealed the hottest trends in food. DJ CHEF has traveled the globe to DJ and cook at major events as far as Dubai to Toronto to Beverly Hills.

He recently won Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen hosted by Alton Brown, and is now heading back to TV to compete in another challenging Food Network cooking competition show Supermarket Stakeout, which will air on Tuesday, March 9.

And, finally for your ongoing mission to stay healthy we love the business Avenova. Previously available by prescription only, it is antimicrobial and uses pure 0.01% Hypochlorous Acid which your body naturally produces to fight off toxins and inflammation caused by bacteria.

Simply spray directly on your closed eyelids or spray onto a cotton round (or NovaWipes) and wipe eyelids. For best results, it is recommended to use twice daily, once in the morning and once at night.

Here is to making businesses alive during this crazy time in the world.