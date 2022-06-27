Sutton Foster Now Out of The Music Man With COVID and Actors Equity Not Happy

Sutton Foster shared on Instagram that she’s again tested positive for COVID and will miss performances of The Music Man. “I’m so sorry to share this news, but this morning I tested positive for COVID. But you’re all in good hands with Audrey Cardwell and Kathy Voutko as Marion Paroo. Love to everyone at the Winter Garden Theatre, and see you all soon.

Hugh Jackman had COVID for a second time, but returned to the show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Skylar Astin, currently starring in the Off Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors, will be out of the show until June 29 due to a positive Covid test.

Come From Away and Funny Girl have also been impacted by COVID.

Here is the letter from Actors Equity:

By now you have surely heard that the Broadway League is moving to a “mask optional” policy for audiences at Broadway shows for the month of July. This decision was made unilaterally, without input from your union or any other, and the unions were only given advance notice a couple of hours before the announcement.

Throughout the pandemic, Equity’s safety protocols have focused on the conditions onstage and backstage, where our public health and medical advisors see the most opportunity to improve the safety of stage managers and actors. Consulting with them today, they assure us that the best COVID-19 mitigation efforts available today for theatrical workplaces are focused on ventilation.

There is, however, one over ridding question. Why wasn’t Actors Equity ringing their alarm bells when the Radio City Music Hall audience at the Tony Awards broadcast looked to be completely mask free?