SVA’s 5th Annual Art & Activism Event Free To The Public

School of Visual Arts, Division of Continuing Education presents an evening open to all on Wednesday November 3, 2021, focusing on artists who engage in social activism to explore the concept of home on an individual and global basis, integrating the ever-present threat the climate crisis poses to every community.

This free event, at SVA Theatre, 333 West 23 Street in New York City, will feature discussions with artists Andrew Castrucci and Nadia Coen who addressed how fallow buildings could be re-purposed for creatives in desperate need of affordable spaces, Sloan Leo, an accomplished non-profit leader creating space through community design, and Marianna Olinger, an artist-activist working with indigenous communities to help save the Amazon utilizing performance art. Animated films made by New York City high school students expressing themselves about climate change and the uncertain future that awaits will be screened. Media personality Valerie Smaldone will host and moderate. Artwork from Flox Studios, founded by Sloan Leo, will be exhibited in the lobby.

Doors open at 6PM. There is no admission fee, but reservations are strongly suggested. To reserve tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/AandA21.

SVA is an art and design school in New York City offering continuing education courses to meet the diverse educational needs of the city’s professional art and design community, as well as for individuals seeking to learn and be immersed in a new practice. The faculty at SVA consists of distinguished professionals and established artists alike. Courses under the discipline of ‘Art and Activism’ can be viewed at: www.sva.edu/artandactivism.