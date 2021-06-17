MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
SWCRF’s Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve Gets Head Start at Hugo Boss Bash

HUGO BOSS Fashions Inc has teamed up with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) for a special in-store party and announced the launch of the first-ever Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve. As a lead event sponsor, HUGO BOSS will be donating 15% of store sales during this event to SWCRF. The event took place at the BOSS Store on 568 Broadway, NYC. Samuel Waxman, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SWCRF, Stephan Born, CEO and President Americas HUGO BOSS Fashions Inc., and William T. Sullivan, Executive Director, of SWCRF gave speeches during the event. Dr. Waxman and William T. Sullivan thanked Stephan Born and HUGO BOSS for their collaboration. They spoke about the importance of Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve and this year’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening.

Stephan Born, Samuel Waxman, M.D., William T. Sullivan ©SWCRF (Rose Billings)

Notable attendees included: Samuel Waxman, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SWCRF; Stephan Born, CEO and President America’s HUGO Boss Inc.; William T. Sullivan, Executive Director, of SWCRF; Philip Greenwald, CEO of HiWave; Randi Schatz, Michael Snell Founder of MJS Groupe, Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens, Meteorologist Mike Wood from Good Day New York, James Ingram CEO of Splashlight & Telmar, Jessica Mackin and Christine Prydatko of James Lane Post, Carmen D’Alessio, Cindy Farkas, Ben Mindich, Montgomery Frazier.

Philip Greenwald, CEO of HiWave (Rose Billings)

The Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve officially starts on June 30th, 2021, and culminates on July 10th, 2021, with a celebration of health and wellness at the SWCRF’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening, where HUGO BOSS will receive the Fashion Cares Award. The virtual walk will raise international awareness and funds for life-saving cancer. Participants will log their steps during the 11 days with the aim of accumulating 25,000 miles, enough to travel around the world.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

