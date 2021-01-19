Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Discussion at The York Theater Tonight!!!!!

Join the York Theater Company as they revisit the 1989 York Mainstage Revival of the 1979 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, based on an adaptation by Christopher Bond.

Presented by The York, Sweeney Todd received its first New York revival at The Church of the Heavenly Rest on March 31, 1989 where it continued through April 29, 1989. The production transferred to Broadway where it played 188 performances at Circle in the Square from September 14, 1989 through February 25, 1990. The Circle in the Square production received four Tony Award nominations and became known as “Teeny Todd” when parodied in Forbidden Broadway.

The cast featured Broadway veterans Bob Gunton as The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Beth Fowler as the conniving Mrs. Lovett (pictured above; photo credit Martha Swope.)

Sweeney Todd has become a worldwide success. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

York’s James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will be joined by creative team members Paul Libin (Producer), Susan H. Schulman (Director), David Krane (Music Director), Beba Shamash (Costume Designer), Mary Jo Dondlinger (Lighting Designer), Perry Cline (Production Stage Manager), Molly Grose (York’s Managing Director), and cast members Bob Gunton, Beth Fowler, SuEllen Estey, Ted Keegan, Eddie Korbich, Annie McGreevey, and Jim Walton. www.yorktheatre.org

PLEASE NOTE: This is a panel discussion of The York / Circle in the Square production, NOT a performance.