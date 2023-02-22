Entertainment
Swingers Nomad Where Indoor Mini Golf, Food and Fun Are in Abundance
Tucked beneath the streets of New York City, be transported to a world of verdant, undulating crazy golf courses, a 1920s English golf clubhouse, cocktail bars and gourmet street food vendors. Head to 35 West 29th Street and Swingers Nomad. This impressive venue sits across 23,000 square feet with 20-foot-high ceilings and boasts three nine-hole crazy-golf courses, four gourmet street food brands including Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda, andMah Ze Dahr Bakery, six cocktail bars, a host of private rooms and an opulent clubhouse in addition to numerous booths and seating areas throughout the venue.
Tickets cost $22 per person during off-peak times (all day Monday and Tuesday-Thursday before 5pm) and $26 per person during peak times (Tuesday – Thursday after 5pm and all day Friday – Sunday) for one round of crazy golf.
You can also purchase food and drink packages starting from $53 per person. Crazy golf isn’t compulsory, you can join us for street food and cocktails with no entry fee.
Off Broadway
Mint Theater Offers Free Streaming With Two Plays From The 1930s
Mint Theater Company (Jonathan Bank, Producing Artistic Director) will present the on-demand streaming of two archival recordings in honor of Mint’s latest production at NY City Center Stage II, the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman, an unpublished and unproduced play by Betty Smith (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn). Smith’s 1930 never-before-seen drama, running now through March 18th.
Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer-Generated Imagery, these are professional quality, hi-definition, three-camera recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences. “If you’ve never seen a Mint show, I can assure you that the company’s special qualities come through on video,” said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal. The price of admission is FREE. Available at Mint’s virtual theater, MintTheater.org.
Beginning today, February 21st (through March 19th only!) Mint will be streaming their acclaimed 2013 production of Philip Goes Forth, the first-ever NY revival George Kelly’s 1931 comedy.
Philip Goes Forth tells the story of a young man who rebels against his father and a career in the family business. He leaves home and ventures to New York to write plays without his father’s support or blessing, but with this warning: “Don’t imagine, whenever you get tired floating around up there in the clouds that you can drop right back into your place down here — that isn’t the way things go!” George Kelly’s comedy made its debut at Broadway’s Biltmore Theater in January of 1931. New York was the city of dreams — and Kelly’s humorous examination of one young dreamer remains an exquisite portrait of coming-of-age in modern America. Among the most distinctive of inter-war American dramatists writing for the commercial Broadway stage, Pulitzer Prize-winner George Kelly wrote ten full-length plays during a distinguished career in the New York theatre. Drawing comparisons to both Chekhov and Molière, the acerbic yet humane “Kelly Touch” blended the subtle details and rhythms of middle-class domestic life with the sharp contours of satire. Kelly crafted indelible American types in his classic “plays of character” The Torch Bearers, The Show-Off, and Craig’s Wife, as well as underappreciated works like The Fatal Weakness, which Mint presented in 2014.
Jerry Ruiz directed a cast that includes Cliff Bemis, Teddy Bergman, Bernardo Cubria, Jennifer Harmon, Carole Healey, Christine Toy Johnson, Natalie Kuhn, Brian MacDonald, Jennifer McVey and Rachel Moulton.
Following Philip Goes Forth will be Lillian Hellman’s Days to Come, beginning streaming March 6th (through April 2nd).
“Days To Come turns out to be a gripping piece of storytelling, one whose failure and subsequent obscurity make no sense at all. This is the 14th Mint Theater revival that I’ve reviewed since 2005, and the 14th time I’ve raved about the results. Such unfailing excellence merits much wider recognition. If you’ve yet to see what the Mint can do, start here!” said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal.Lillian Hellman’s second play, Days to Come, is a family drama set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town which threatens to tear apart both town and family. “It’s the story of innocent people on both sides who are drawn into conflict and events far beyond their comprehension,” Hellman said in an interview before Days to Come opened in 1936. “It’s the saga of a man who started something he cannot stop…” J.R. Sullivan directed a cast that features Mary Bacon, Janie Brookshire, Larry Bull, Chris Henry Coffey, Dan Daily, Ted Deasy, Roderick Hill, Betsy Hogg, Kim Martin-Cotton, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, and Evan Zes.
“No other theater company in America has a more consistently high record of artistic quality. To be able to see such shows in your home, especially now, is an amazing, heart-easing luxury—one that won’t cost you a cent” – Teachout (Wall Street Journal, 1/21/21). Mint was awarded an OBIE Award for “combining the excitement of discovery with the richness of tradition” and a special Drama Desk Award for “unearthing, presenting and preserving forgotten plays of merit.”
To learn more about Mint’s Streaming, go to minttheater.org. The price of admission is FREE.
Broadway
Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso To Star on Broadway in Grey House
Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens are thrilled to announce the first new Broadway production of the 2023-2024 season: the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and starring two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.
When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what’s true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll’s House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its-kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks (“House of Cards”), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place). With direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (The Humans, Wicked), and written by Levi Holloway, Grey House is a “savvy, smart new play—that just happens to be legitimately terrifying” (Chicago Tribune).
“The moment we encountered Levi Holloway’s Grey House, we knew we had to produce this exciting, sophisticated, and terrifying new play. We are thrilled to bring the horror genre to Broadway, helmed by one of the greatest directors of our time, Joe Mantello. Grey House will be unlike anything Broadway audiences have ever experienced, brought to life by extraordinary actors—Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, and Paul Sparks—and a team of brilliant designers,” note producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens.
Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.
The creative team for Grey House includes three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons(Sound Design), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown(Choreography), David Caparelliotis (Casting), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).
Tickets for Grey House are currently on sale through September 3, 2023, and are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200), and starting April 8, 2023 will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office. Ticket prices range from $49.00 – $199.00 (including $2 facility fee).
The regular performance schedule for Grey House is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. For preview performances, please visit GreyHouseBroadway.com.
The world premiere of Grey House was developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, directed by Shade Murray, and went on to win three Jeff Awards, including for Best New Work in 2020.
Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.
Cabaret
My View: Christina Bianco to Perform at Faena Theater for the Victory Institute
We will be at this one Florida friends……….Enjoy an amazing evening of music and comedy with two time Drama Desk Award Nominee, Christina Bianco! You might have witnessed her spectacular hosting of the 2020 Task Force Gala or you may have seen her onstage in Forbidden Broadway in New York or Funny Girl in Paris. You’ve probably heard her vocal performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, for one night only, Christina Bianco is performing at the fabulous Faena Theater to raise funds for SAVE and the LGBTQ Victory Institute! Hosted by Miami Beach City Commissioner, David Richardson, produced by David Sexton with musical direction by Brad Simmons. This night is not to be missed! Sunday, Feb 26 7:00p FAENA THEATER 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach FL 33140.
Tickets available at www.SAVE.LGBT/ChristinaBianco
