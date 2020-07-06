MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Switch4Good Joins NFL, MLB and NHL to Spark Health Awareness Campaign for Plant-Based Diets

Switch4Good Joins NFL, MLB and NHL to Spark Health Awareness Campaign for Plant-Based Diets

In a trio of television PSAs for the nonprofit Switch4Good, Olympic medalists have joined with the NFL, MLB, and NHL heroes to share that giving up dairy brought huge improvements to both their health and athletic performance. The commercials, directed by Oscar winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove, The Game Changers) launched this morning on select NBC affiliate television stations in the United States. 

“Giants such as the United States Olympic Committee and the dairy industry will never scare us into staying quiet about the health implications of consuming dairy products,” said Switch4Good founder and Olympic silver medalist cyclist Dotsie Bausch. “The truth is that dairy is making Americans sick. Not only do 65% of all people suffer from Lactose Intolerance, but communities of color are disproportionately impacted, with as many of 95% of those populations enduring physical illness from consuming it.”

In addition to Bausch, the PSAs launching today feature MLB star Chase Utley, Olympic medalist volleyball player Rachael Adams, Olympic medalist sprinter David Verburg, six-time Olympic medalist swimmer Rebecca Soni, NFL linebacker Derrick Morgan, NHL champ Georges Laraque, three-time Olympic medalist soccer player Heather Mitts, and ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll. 

Switch4Good launched in 2018 with a PSA starring six Olympians speaking out about the health impacts of dairy products. Airing on NBC affiliate stations during the closing ceremonies for the 2018 Olympics, it was removed from the air before it reached the West Coast, following complaints by the United States Olympic Committee and the dairy industry. Since 2018 Switch4Good has grown immensely to become one of the foremost nonprofits advocating for a healthy plant-based diet, reaching more than 95 million people in just the past six months.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

