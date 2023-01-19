T2C Goes To APAP

Once again it was great to see outstanding performers in person presenting over this exciting week-end. At Jimaame Smith’s show at the Green Room the audience was treated to a surprise appearance with the band by the marvellous Marilyn Maye. T2C was able to capture a few of the acts on video.
APAP/NYC is the world’s premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. The Association of Performing Arts Professionals is the national service, advocacy and membership organization for the live performing arts field.
APAP is dedicated to developing and supporting a robust performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the professionals who work within.
