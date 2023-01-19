Dance

T2C Goes To APAP

T2C Goes To APAP
Michael Cavanaugh, Kate Taylor, Tommy James.
After three years, APAP  was held in-person January 13-17, 2023 in New York City. The official conference activities kicked  off Friday morning the 13th of January at the New York Hilton Midtown. Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Charlotte St. Martin of The Broadway League were all in attendance at the opening ceremonies.

Once again it was great to see outstanding performers in person presenting over this exciting week-end. At Jimaame Smith’s show at the Green Room the audience was treated to a surprise appearance with the band by the marvellous Marilyn Maye.  T2C was able to capture a few of the acts on video.

Michael Mongoria (Midtown Men) and Brielle

APAP/NYC is the world’s premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. The Association of Performing Arts Professionals is the national service, advocacy and membership organization for the live performing arts field.

Jimaame Smith-on trumpet

APAP is dedicated to developing and supporting a robust performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the professionals who work within.

Jerry Weldon

APAP

