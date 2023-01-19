T2C Goes To APAP

Michael Cavanaugh, Kate Taylor, Tommy James.

After three years, APAP was held in-person January 13-17, 2023 in New York City. The official conference activities kicked off Friday morning the 13th of January at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Charlotte St. Martin of The Broadway League were all in attendance at the opening ceremonies.