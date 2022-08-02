T2C Interviews Beth Malone As The Unsinkable Molly Brown Is Released Digitally

The Transport Group production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown won the 2020 Off-Broadway Award for Best Revival, and was Drama Desk-nominated. It was in the middle of its critically acclaimed run at Abrons Arts Center in New York City when the COVID shutdown happened. The reworked version of Meredith Willson’s Molly Brown stared Tony Award nominee Beth Malone in the title role. T2C talked with Beth about life, the album and what’s next.

Also in the cast was David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (MJ: The Musical) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures) as Arthur. This version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, seen regionally in Denver, Colorado, and St. Louis, Missouri, has music and lyrics by Willson (The Music Man), with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book (based on the original by Richard Morris) and new lyrics by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and the production is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game). The musical tells “the rags-to-riches story of Margaret ‘Molly’ Brown—a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women’s rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform—and, most famously, a survivor of the Titanic disaster.” But Brown is also a progressive woman, rejecting her fate in a world run by men. She ain’t down yet! Brought to you by the Transport Group’s award-winning production in conjunction with Music Theatre International, this studio recording of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, will be available everywhere, digitally, Friday, July 22nd. The Unsinkable Molly Brown features Meredith Willson’s original score and lyrics plus unknown gems from Willson’s trunk, with a new book and added lyrics by Dick Scanlan, and liner notes by Luis Miranda. The album was recorded on December 12, 2021.

“In addition to preserving a show that has been one of the most joyful and fulfilling of my career,

part of the thrill of recording this score is introducing Meredith Willson songs that no one had

ever heard before the new The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” – Dick Scanlan.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown is produced by Michael Croiter, Michael Rafter, and Dick Scanlan. The album features orchestrations by Larry Hochman and additional orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Bruce Coughlin. Meredith Willson’s music adaptation was provided by Michael Rafter. The album is recorded by Andy Manganello. Music coordination by Joey Chancey, music preparation by Howard Begun. Music assistance by Nick Stephens with Jill Dell’Abate as Production Manager. Script supervision, Covid compliance, and production assistance by Stephanie Prugh. The recording was mixed and edited by Michael Croiter at Yellow Sound Lab, New York, N.Y., and mastered by Michael Fossenkemper, Turtle Tone Mastering, New York, NY. The album was recorded at Power Station at Berklee, New York, NY. MTI is the exclusive licensor for the performance rights to The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

The Transport Group’s cast featured on the album includes Tony Award Nominee Beth Malone , David Aron Damane, Whitney Bashor, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Alex Gibson, Paolo Montalban, Paula Leggett Chase, Lauryn Ciardullo, Karl Josef Co, Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

The band is under the direction of Joey Chancey. Featuring Meg Zervoulis on acoustic piano and synth, Suzy Perelman on violin, Joe Wallace on upright bass, Micah Burgess on arch top, steel string, banjo, and mandolin. John Skinner appears on alto saxophone, clarinet, flute, and piccolo, and Justin Vance on flute, clarinet, bass clarinet, and tenor saxophone. Rounding out the band is Jami Dauber on trumpet and flugelhorn, Alex Jeun on tenor and bass trombone, and Barbara Merjan on percussions and drums.

Video by Magda Katz