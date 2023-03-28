Uncategorized
T2C is Getting Upgraded
If you noticed that we have not posted today, it is because we are upgrading to a faster server. Look for some changes at T2C that should improve the performance of the site and make the experience even better for our readers.
Expect some fabulous articles coming your way very soon.
JIM GORDON RIP — If you’re a music fan, you know the name Jim Gordon well. Brilliant musician, part of the Wrecking Crew; Mad Dogs & Englishmen; Delaney & Bonnie; Derek & The Dominoes; Eric Clapton; George Harrison … dead at 77. I’m not going to go into the trouble he had, you can read it below in Variety’s terrific story, but suffice to say, he was an amazing musicianDid he do things that he shouldn’t have? Of course … as we all have. He had a most troubled road and hopefully is now at peace. His music will however, live on. Sad, sad story for sure.
Celebrity-scribe Mark Bego, who is working on a bio of Joe Cocker (for Yorkshire Publishing) had this to say: “Gordon brought a very professional edge to Joe Cocker and his still-gestating Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour. Gordon was one of three drummers on stage for that outrageous tour. Having been a member of The Wrecking Crew, Gordon, despite some head-scratching antics, helped give the rough-and-tumble troupe a much-needed degree of professionalism. However, Gordon began displaying a violent nature on that tour when he hauled off and punched Rita Coolidge in the face, one night after the show.”
Bego’s Cocker bio is provisionally set for release during the holidays.
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/jim-gordon-drummer-layla-cowriter-dead-1235555775/?fbclid=IwAR1srmFu9kB1tVo-1HOx4nBLzg8OMOb-NMtXCps_zm_1y8L6mac6_6YE78g
GOTHAM — Gotham: The Fall and Rise of New York is an exciting exploration of New York City’s history and the legacy of its six mayors from 1966-2013. At the turn of a new century, learn how New York went from a failing city with over 2,200 murders, 93,000 violent robberies and over 500,000 annual felonies only to rise-up as America’s Greatest City.
Featuring twenty-six interviews, archival footage and re-enactments, Gotham puts viewers in the middle of the action exploring how a city turn-around happens.
New York City became what it is today through the blood, sweat, hard work, innovation, and creativity of a handful of heroes who were willing to challenge the status quo. Learn what they did and why it matters.
“We want the audience to get a historical sense of what was going on in New York during this tumultuous time,” said writer, director, and producer Matthew Taylor. “Through the courageous leadership and determination of many, the city was able to turn-around a common perception regarding crime in the area, which can serve as a blueprint on how to revitalize our great cities today.”
Featuring candid interviews with former NYC mayor, Rudolph Giuliani, and former NYPD commissioners Ray Kelly and William “Bill” Bratton, the film also features interviews with more than one dozen important figures who helped resurrect the city. Here’s the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45EXpx2JDz8&t=2s
REVIVAL69 — (Via Deadline) Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights to the music documentary Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World, about a historic happening that’s been called “the second most important event in rock & roll history.”
Ron Chapman directed the film, which held its U.S. premiere this week at SXSW in Austin, Texas, playing in the festival’s 24 Beats Per Second section. The documentary tells “the remarkable, behind-the-scenes story of how a little known, but life-altering music festival came together — against all odds,” according to a description of the film. “Young, scrappy concert promoter John Brower puts his life on the line (literally) to turn his failing Toronto Rock n Roll Revival into a one-day event… The festival united rock legends like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley, and Gene Vincent, with The Doors, who were the biggest band in the world. But it was the 11th hour arrival of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band that ignited a truly seminal moment for the 20,000 fans at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.”
The film draws on rare behind-the-scenes material, as well as unreleased concert footage shot by D.A. Pennebaker, the vérité/direct cinema legend who directed the landmark Monterey Pop documentary.
“With its improbable backstory, incredible line-up and indelible D.A. Pennebaker footage, Ron’s wonderful film joins an elite group of unforgettable music documentaries that tell a great story while preserving a seminal moment in pop culture history, Shout has deep roots in the music business, so this was a very happy deal to do.” read a statement from the company.
The second most important event in rock and roll history? Dunno about that, Bangladesh and Live AID sort of stand out a bit more. That said, interestingly enough, the packaging of the film in its box, looks a lot like Harrison’s show, so maybe its more of an intended subliminal message. In any event, it solidified Lennon’s full departure from The Beatles and his performance was extraordinary as usual. Definitely an integral part of rock history.
Here’s the trailer:
SHORT TAKES — Here’s the trailer for the forthcoming doc on Little Richard entitled I Am Everything. Looks fantastic.
Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 reported that the Friar’s Club on 55th street in NYC is officially closed for now. https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/03/16/sad-obit-the-friars-club-is-padlocked-shut-closed-after-years-of-mismanagement-and-malfeasance-comes-end-of-era Sad. I spent many marvelous nights there as well as having numerous meals there – I always said they had the best chopped salad in town. 21’s gone; Tortilla Flats; Lucky Strike; China Grill … 3 of the 4 Palms, all gone now. New York’s a changed place now for certain … Great post by producer/manager John Luongo on the resurgence of vinyl. Check it out and BTW, he’s absolutely right: https://www.johnluongomusic.com/post/a-vinyl-countdown …
And, the long-awaited David Johansen movie, Personality Crisis is here (executive produced by Martin Scorsese). Check out the trailer: https://deadline.com/2023/03/david-johansen-personality-crisis-trailer-streaming-premiere-date-showtime-1235301450/
… RIP Lance Reddick from Fringe and Bosch … HAPPY BDAY Steve Garrin and Donna Dolenz!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Scarlett Rae; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Kotal; Cynthia Ronzoni; Kim Garner; Steve Ross; Ahmet Ertegun; Andrew Sandoval; Terry Jastrow; Harrison Jordan; Bob Small; Kent and Laura Denmark; Jim Kerr; Liz Rosenberg; Ken Dashow; Joe Banadonna; Eppy; Wayne Avers; Jay Fagen; and CHIP.
Theatre News: Merrily Rolls Along
Producers Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, and Jeff Romley announced today that the first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street) for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement. Directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.
Please visit MerrilyOnBroadway.com to sign up for first-access tickets.
First-Access tickets will go on sale beginning on Thursday, March 23 at 10am E.T.
Tickets on sale to the General Public beginning on Friday, March 24 at 10am E.T.
Tickets will be available from $59. A TodayTix Lottery will be available for all performances, with details to be announced at a later date.
As previously announced, Merrily We Roll Along will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.
Additionally, the production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.
The production recently enjoyed a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop, after its sold-out runs at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.
To receive the latest information on Merrily We Roll Along please visit MerrilyOnBroadway.com.
Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory – a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.
Merrily We Roll Along also features choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick.
Trading Journals – Why You Need One and How to Use It to Improve Your Performance
As a trader, keeping track of your performance is essential to your success. One way to do this is by keeping a trading journal. A trading journal is a record of your trades, including the entry and exit points, the reason for the trade, the trade duration, and the outcome. In this article, we will discuss why you need a trading journal and how to use it to improve your performance.
Why You Need a Trading Journal
A trading journal can help you in several ways. Firstly, it can help you identify patterns in your trading behavior. By recording every trade you make, you can review your performance over time and identify what works and what doesn’t. This will help you make better trading decisions in the future. Visit Site for more information regarding this.
Secondly, a trading journal can help you identify your strengths and weaknesses as a trader. By analyzing your trades, you can identify the types of trades you are good at and those that you struggle with. This will help you focus on your strengths and work on improving your weaknesses.
Thirdly, a trading journal can help you stay disciplined. By recording your trades, you are holding yourself accountable for your actions. You can review your trades and see where you may have made mistakes, which will help you avoid making the same mistakes in the future.
How to Use a Trading Journal
Now that we have discussed why you need a trading journal, let’s look at how to use it effectively.
Record Every Trade
The first step is to record every trade you make. This includes the entry and exit points, the reason for the trade, the trade duration, and the outcome. You can use a spreadsheet or a trading journal app to record your trades. By recording every trade, you can analyze your performance over time and identify patterns in your trading behavior.
Review Your Trades
Once you have recorded your trades, you should review them regularly. This will help you identify patterns in your trading behavior and identify your strengths and weaknesses as a trader. You should also review your trades to see where you may have made mistakes and what you could have done differently.
Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses
By reviewing your trades, you can identify your strengths and weaknesses as a trader. You can see what types of trades you are good at and those that you struggle with. This will help you focus on your strengths and work on improving your weaknesses.
Set Trading Goals
Based on your analysis of your trades, you should set trading goals. These goals should be specific, measurable, and achievable. For example, you may set a goal to increase your win rate by 5% over the next three months. Setting goals will help you stay focused and motivated.
Monitor Your Progress
Once you have set your trading goals, you should monitor your progress regularly. This will help you stay on track and make adjustments if necessary. You can use your trading journal to track your progress toward your goals.
Learn from Your Mistakes
Finally, you should learn from your mistakes. By reviewing your trades and identifying where you may have made mistakes, you can avoid making the same mistakes in the future. This will help you become a better trader over time.
In conclusion, keeping a trading journal is an essential tool for any trader. It can help you identify patterns in your trading behavior, identify your strengths and weaknesses as a trader, and help you stay disciplined. By recording every trade you make, reviewing your trades regularly, and setting trading goals, you can improve your performance over time. Remember to learn from your mistakes and make adjustments as necessary. With a trading journal, you can take control of your trading and achieve success in the markets. Remember that a trading journal is not only a record of your trades but also a tool for self-reflection and self-improvement. Take the time to analyze your performance and identify what works and what doesn’t. Be honest with yourself and identify areas where you need to improve. Use your trading journal to set realistic goals and track your progress toward those goals. Finally, remember that trading is a journey, and you will face challenges and setbacks along the way. But with a trading journal, you can stay focused, disciplined, and motivated to achieve your goals and become a successful trader.
