MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

T2C Mourns The Passing Of Nick Cordero

Our hearts are breaking as we announce that Nick Cordero has passed away from Covid – 19. Today at around 11:30am in a room at Cedars Sinai, LA, the Broadway actor lost his battle of a series of complications. He spent 95 days in the hospital fighting off a stroke, a leg amputation, a coma, and many severe problems with his lungs. while his loving wife Amanda asked for prayers.

Nick starred in many shows. His debut was in the title role in the Off-Broadway production of The Toxic Avenger.

He then went onto Rock of Ages. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Cheech in the 2014 Broadway musical Bullets Over Broadway.

Next came Waitress, which he left to join A Bronx Tale. Cordero was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his role.

On TV n 2017, he portrayed the role of Victor Lugo in “Out of the Blue” and “Heavy is the Head”, the fourth and tenth episodes of the eighth season of the CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods. He reprised the role in 2018 in “Your Six”, the twentieth episode of the eighth season of the show.

He was to married to Amanda Kloots in 2017 and had a 1 year old son, Elvis. Kloots met Cordero while working on Bullets Over Broadway.

RIP: Nick Cordero has passed away, according to wife Amanda Kloots on Instagram

Nick wrote a song called “Live Your Life.”

 Tommy Mottola, the record executive and a producer of A Bronx Tale posted the first notice of Nick’s passing.

T2C’s Suzanna Bowling had the chance to interview Nick since his beginning of his career and want to state he was one of the good guys, always kind, talented and a wonderful performer.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

