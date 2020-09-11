T2C Remember’s 9/11 and a Time Our City Came Together

It has been 19 years since that tragic day when all of America looked at New York with compassion. As we looked back on 9/11, our thoughts go to those we lost, the fireman who fought so bravely, the volunteers who gave so generously and all those affected by that horrible day. They also go to the two men who are systematically killing a once thriving metropolis.

A planned military flyover scheduled to take place, has sparked hate with Max Rose writing on Twitter “Are you out of your mind? Cancel this immediately”.

The office of Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “The mayor wasn’t aware of the flyover, and frankly it’s inappropriate.”

Inappropriate for who? For the hundreds of restaurant owners who will lose their businesses due to the failure of two men? To the 163 CEO’s who had to come together due to the overflowing crime happening thanks to policies and disregard for businesses. To the residents of Manhattan who have rats as roommates thanks to the mismanagement and disappearing funds, so that trash pickup has been reduced to nil? To again the residents who had homeless men bussed in from other boroughs costing tax payers services and over a million to see police and garbage picked up reduced?

What about the 2,996 people who died because of 9/11? What about the victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and especially the firemen at (FDNY) Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9 and the 15 men — everyone working that shift, who raced to the World Trade Center and never returned?

Firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to the wreckage due to the toxins unleashed in it had been given a victims compensation fund. Due to legislative gridlock, dwindling money, inappropriate lawyers the fund has yet to payout and again money is missing.

And while we are remembering to compensate first, second or third responders ………..

We need to remember 9/11. We need to remember who we are as a people. We need to remember why many millions of others would give up everything they have to be here. We need to remember our fallen hero’s. We need to remember our wounded warriors. We need to remember why we started America in the first place and we need our elected leaders to remember what they have forgotten.