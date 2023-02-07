Broadway

T2C Says Good-Bye To Charles Kimbrough

T2C Says Good-Bye To Charles Kimbrough

Charles Kimbrough was best known for his role as the straight-faced anchorman Jim Dial on Murphy Brown. In 1990, his performance in the role earned him a nomination for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series”. I knew him from the original cast of Company and from the film Marci X when I was upgraded from background, to his trophy girlfriend.

Kimbrough married his fellow Company cast mate Beth Howland.

Kimbrough studied theater and drama at Indiana University Bloomington, and earned a Masters of Fine Arts degree at Yale University’s School of Drama. He and his first wife Mary Jane were part of Milwaukee Repertory Theatre where they appeared in Cat Among the Pigeons, and The White House Murder Case. In 1971, he was nominated for a Tony for best featured actor in a musical as Harry in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Around 1976–1977, he appeared in a Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs commercial. In 1984, he performed in the original Broadway cast of Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. He starred in the original Off-Broadway production of A.R. Gurney’s comedy Sylvia in 1985. 

In 1988, Kimbrough was cast as Jim Dial, on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. The series ran for 247 episodes over ten seasons, scoring 17 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

To younger audiences, he is probably best known for supplying the voice of Victor, the most mature gargoyle in Disney’s 1996 animated feature The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a role he reprised in its direct-to-video sequel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame II and Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance.

Photo Walter McBride

Kimbrough was part of the cast of the Roundabout Theater Company’s 2012 Broadway revival of  Pulitzer prize-winning play Harvey playing William R. Chumley, M.D., with Jim Parsons.

 

Photo Walter McBride

The 2018 revival of Murphy Brown had Kimbrough return playing a retired Jim Dial.

Beth Howland and Charles Kimbrough

Kimbrough died in Culver City, California, on January 11, 2023, at the age of 86. Kimbrough is survived by his son John, granddaughter Cody, sister Linda, nephew Colin and stepdaughter Holly.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

You Are There at The Kleban Awards: Part 1 Richard Maltby, Jr. and Maury Yeston

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2023
Read More

Upclose and Personal With Laila Robins

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2023
Read More

Grammy News: Into the Woods, Viola Davis, Beyonce, Adele, Encanto and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2023
Read More

The Grammy Awards: Whose Nominated and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2023
Read More

2ST’s Between Riverside and Crazy Rotates to Great Heights on Broadway

RossFebruary 3, 2023
Read More

Legendary Producer Julian Schlossberg Celebrates His New Memoir With Celebrity Guests

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise Tries Hard, Without a Lot of Sing Song Blues to Run With

RossFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

Theatre News: MJ, Teachers Night on Broadway, The Actors Studio, Ragtime and The Wiz

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 1, 2023
Read More

The New Broadway Musical Shucked Finds Its Cast

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2023
Read More