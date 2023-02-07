T2C Says Good-Bye To Charles Kimbrough

Charles Kimbrough was best known for his role as the straight-faced anchorman Jim Dial on Murphy Brown. In 1990, his performance in the role earned him a nomination for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series”. I knew him from the original cast of Company and from the film Marci X when I was upgraded from background, to his trophy girlfriend.

Kimbrough married his fellow Company cast mate Beth Howland.

Kimbrough studied theater and drama at Indiana University Bloomington, and earned a Masters of Fine Arts degree at Yale University’s School of Drama. He and his first wife Mary Jane were part of Milwaukee Repertory Theatre where they appeared in Cat Among the Pigeons, and The White House Murder Case. In 1971, he was nominated for a Tony for best featured actor in a musical as Harry in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Around 1976–1977, he appeared in a Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs commercial. In 1984, he performed in the original Broadway cast of Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. He starred in the original Off-Broadway production of A.R. Gurney’s comedy Sylvia in 1985.

In 1988, Kimbrough was cast as Jim Dial, on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. The series ran for 247 episodes over ten seasons, scoring 17 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

To younger audiences, he is probably best known for supplying the voice of Victor, the most mature gargoyle in Disney’s 1996 animated feature The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a role he reprised in its direct-to-video sequel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame II and Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance.

Kimbrough was part of the cast of the Roundabout Theater Company’s 2012 Broadway revival of Pulitzer prize-winning play Harvey playing William R. Chumley, M.D., with Jim Parsons.

The 2018 revival of Murphy Brown had Kimbrough return playing a retired Jim Dial.

Kimbrough died in Culver City, California, on January 11, 2023, at the age of 86. Kimbrough is survived by his son John, granddaughter Cody, sister Linda, nephew Colin and stepdaughter Holly.