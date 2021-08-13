T2C Stands Up For Laura Osnes Nobody Should Be Forced To Go Against Their Beliefs

Tony winner Santino Fontana and Tony nominee Laura Osnes, who appeared on Broadway in 2013’s Cinderella, reunited for the new musical My Marcello, a romantic comedy about death. The world premiere recording of the new musical My Marcello, will be released by Broadway Records on August 20.

Before that they performed “Ten Minutes Ago”/”You Are Never Away” for R&H Goes Pop.

My Marcello, features a score by U.K. twin sister writing duo Rosabella and Dina Gregory, and book by Corey Brunish. Based on the 1997 film Roseanna’s Grave (a.k.a. For Roseanna), the story centers on a man who tries to keep everyone in town alive until he can afford to buy one of the last two remaining burial plots for his gravely ill wife.

Fontana and Osnes, will be joined by Jagged Little Pill Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley and Derek Klena, Tony nominees Terrence Mann (Pippin) and Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), as well as Drama Desk nominee Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (Wonderful Town).

The Gregorys’ recent work includes the 2020 Audible Original adaptation of Wind in the Willows, written by Dina with original music and songs by Rosabella. Brunish is a three-time Tony-winning producer and is currently producing the new documentary feature “Defying Gravity” about the career of Stephen Schwartz.

My Marcello is produced by Michael J. Moritz, Jr. and Brunish, and associate produced by Jakob Reinhardt and Deena Zucker. Rosabella Gregory also provides orchestrations and arrangements, with music direction by Cynthia Meng.

Laura Osnes is also in the news because she has been let go from a one-night production of “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29. The reason is because she refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I hear that Laura hadn’t been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn’t trust the jabs.

An agent told me; sadly they may say they want everybody fully vaccinated but that is not legal, it is not a law, and it’s in violation of the Constitution. And to top it all off their not medical doctors and it’s with an experimental drug with no FDA approval. We should not be acquiescing to these people that say things on their audition breakdown like that. There are religious exemptions and there are medical exemptions. I think that everyone should exercise their rights in that way and not acquiesce to getting a shot that is neither preventative nor protective.

Laura was replace by Sierra Boggas.