Music

T2C Talks To Brandon Victor Dixon About MacGyver: The Musical and More

T2C Talks To Brandon Victor Dixon About MacGyver: The Musical and More
The release of the album from MacGyver: The Musical will be released for purchase on digital and CD on Friday, January 27th, 2023.
The show features Taylor Louderman (Bring It On: The Musical,Kinky Boots, and Mean Girls) and Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple, Motown: The Musical, andHamilton) join the cast. The musical is based off of the 1980’s TV series MacGyver. The album. T2C talked to Brandon Victor Dixon to learn more.
To keep the audience guessing, the lead role of MacGyver is cast from the audience in every single performance. Only one MacGyver could be awarded the role on the new album, which was given to newcomer R.J. Christian.


The album was created by Lee Zlotoff, Executive Producer and creator of the original TV series. Zlotoff also co-wrote the musical book with Kate Chavez, Robin Holloway, and Lindsey Hope Pearlman, with music and lyrics by Peter Lurye. Musical producer of the album is Michael J. Moritz.
T2C video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The York Theatre Company to Present One-Night Only Spring Benefit Concert “Julie Sings Jule”

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2023
Read More

Kimberly Akimbo Will Take Over Wollman Rink To Celebrate Original Broadway Cast Recording

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2023
Read More

Rockefeller Center Presents The Rock and Roll Playhouse

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2023
Read More

She Angels Raises Money For a Good Cause While Showcasing Talent Galore

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 23, 2023
Read More

BTS j-hope, Snoop Dog & Cordell Broadus, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles & More Donate Items to MusiCares Julien’s Auctions Grammy Charity Relief Auction

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2023
Read More

February’s Events Warm Your Heart

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More
Barry Manilow

The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gals Will Honor Iconic Singer/ Songwriter Barry Manilow

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For February

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2023
Read More