T2C Talks To David Patrick Columbia Otherwise Known As The Social Diary

Published

8 hours ago

on

David Patrick Columbia is the founder and editor of New York Social Diary, a website that chronicles the lives of the Big Apple’s elite. Since graduating from Colby College in 1962, Columbia has led numerous lives: he’s been a stockbroker, an owner of a head shop in upstate New York, a sportswear designer, a freelancer (he wrote a firsthand account of one of Truman Capote’s “lost weekends”), and a scriptwriter for a courtroom television show. In 1988, Columbia finally found his calling when he collaborated with Debbie Reynolds on her autobiography. In 1994, Columbia began writing the New York Social Diary for Quest Magazine (a condensed version of the website is still printed in Quest every month). The New York Social Diary website was launched in September, 2000. Columbia has since become something of social fixture himself: he’s been the subject of articles and blog posts in New York Magazine, Gawker, and the New York Observer.

We were a little late in shooting this interview, but T2C finally sat down with this prolific man about town. Video is by Magda Katz.

You can see the movie, “Last Night in New York,” which follows Columbia, from his humble beginnings in Massachusetts to rubbing elbows with the chicest at black-tie galas. The documentary will run on google starting February 14. Featured in the series include Liz Smith, Charlotte and Anne Ford, Olivia Palermo, Patrick McMullan, Jill Kargman, Hilary Ross, Olivia Palermo, Geoffrey Bradfield, Susan Fales-Hill, Beth DeWoody, Nikki Haskell, Cornelia Guest, Gayfryd Steinberg, Carolyne Roehm, Muffie Potter Aston, and more. LAST NIGHT IN NEW YORK TEASER from QE-Deux LLC on Vimeo.

Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

2 days ago

on

February 10, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

MORE BOSCH — (Via Deadline) Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch,  one of the  early adopters with Bosch: Legacy,  is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author  Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios.

The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.

Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus Welliver on the original Bosch series, is in talks to reprise his role in the offshoot, I hear.
The second drama, the Untitled Renee Ballard project, centers around a character that has not appeared on the two Bosch series to date: Detective Renee Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

The original series was for Prime Video; spinoff Bosch: Legacy is for AVOD sibling Freevee; it hasn’t been determined yet what Amazon platform the new shows would be for.

While building franchises has been part of the fabric of TV for decades, with Dick Wolf as the main driver, Starz’s Power took that to the next level with a universe involving multiple offshoots ordered and produced at the same time. Yellowstone is arguably the most talked about universe on TV right now, built around the success of the flagship series.

Just yesterday, Showtime announced plans for Billions and Dexter universes with multiple spinoffs in development.

Bosch: Legacy received an early Season 2 renewal before its first episode even dropped. The series, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Welliver. Season 2 is slated to premiere this fall.

Bosch was Amazon’s first original drama series, and at seven seasons, the streamer’s longest-running original series by a wide margin. The series, based on Connelly’s bestselling books, starred Welliver in the title role.

Though I started viewing Bosch late-in-the-game, I think the show was one of the best streaming-shows yet. In fact, I’d put it right after The Shield with Michael Chicklis. I knew Welliver from TV’s Lost and though he was just great as the man-in-black, on this show he is nothing short of sensational. Terrifically well written and directed this became a fast favorite.

The first season of Bosch; Legacy was good, but several things changed, so the vibe was a bit different.

KEVIN DON’T GO — The media headlines were aghast Monday when word came down that Kevin Costner might be ending his role of Yellowstone,due to a heated discussion over shooting days. Apparently the network wanted more, and Kevin wanted way less. The network and creator Taylor Sheridan also issued news that they were prepping in the wings, of all people, Matthew McConaughey, for a spin-off series. Intriguingly, most people took that as Matthew was to be a replacement for Costner. Wrongo fur sure.
I’ve watched the show from the beginning and became as fixated on it as most of America; plus I’ve been a Costner fan for years. Clearly, he has his fans and his non-fans. Posters went crazy in issuing their own opinions. Mine, for the record, is that show has grown less and less interesting and Costner’s role has grown less and less too. One reader said that this last season had too many shots of cows … which reveals for sure a bit about their demo audience.
Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 column yesterday revealed yet another possible beyond-the-scenes look, wherein he stated that it was all about money and apparently Costner is not good with it. Take a read here: https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/02/08/kevin-costner-yellowstone-departure-because-they-hate-each-other-and-hes-impossible
I’m sure Sheridan is no day at the beach and my god, how many shows does he have, but still, Yellowstone is the mothership that made everything else possible and again made Costner a huge marquee name. My prediction is that all these media is a test to see what should really happen. Costner, like Larry Hgman, will be back.
In Hollywood, nothing succeeds like success.
SHORT TAKES — SIGHTINGS: Todd Rundgren bassist Kasim Sulton walking down Sixth Avenue Wednesday … WOR’s Tom Cuddy and PR-pasha David Salidor at Ruth’s Chris Steak eatery in midtown. Sadly this NYC-institution is closing their doors in April  … After 96 years, Hammacher Schlemmer has closed their outpost on 57th and Third. What a NY-landmark. Great memories for sure … Congratulations to photographer Henry Diltz on his Grammy Achievement Award. Last weekend, there were a slew of events celebrating Henry, from Rona Elliot’s LA-home to the Morrison Hotel Gallery. Cheers Henry.

Micky Dolenz and Henry Diltz

Here he is with Monkee-Micky Dolenz … With all the news about Michael Jackson’s catalog being sold for zillions, remember that he didn’t write all his hit songs, so all that cabbage will be split every which way … People always ask me the best sheets to read for what’s happening in media. Well, first would be my column (LOL!) but in all honesty it would be Deadline and then Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 – both unvarnished and usually right on the money. Deadline was started by the infamous Nikki Finke, then bought by Jeff Penske’s PMC Media and still retains much credibility. Friedman, on the other hand, started the column for Fox and now it’s his own banner. beautifully written and thought out, his track record is impeccable. Also there: Kent Kotal’s Forgotten Hits;

Richard Johnson

Richard Johnson in the New York Daily News; and yes, Bob Lefsetz’s weekly musings. Usually Bob’s way out there where the buses don’t run, but every once in a blue moon, he delivers a beautifully written column

March 6, HBO’s Perry Mason returns. Here’s the trailer for Season 2:

Burt Bacharach

As we go to press, towering songwriter Burt Bacharach has passed at 94. Dick Clark often talked about the soundtrack of our lives …

Painted From Memory

Bacharach wrote much of it. I loved most all of his work, but the album Painted From Memory (1998) he did with Elvis Costell0 -which is being beautifully reissued this month- was just outstanding. Even Bruce Springsteen on his brilliant Western Stars album kept referencing Bacharach as a major inspiration for that work and you could hear it in the production. For a great piece on Bacharach, read this from Showbiz 411:https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/02/09/rip-burt-bacharach-towering-composer-of-pop-classics-was-94-known-for-his-hits-and-his-swagger

We’ll have more on his passing. Just an amazing talent. RIP

Tony King

From our U.K. spy: Wonderful turnout for Tony King’s book launch in Soho last night organised by Mark Hart for the Walthamstow Rock & Roll Book Club. Elton John, Lulu, Charlie Watts’ daughter Serafina, James McCartney and others all showed up to pay homage to the legendary promo man who ended up working with so many greats (ex-Beatles, Stones, Elton, Ronettes etc) after his humble beginnings at Decca Records in 1958. Excellent Q&A hosted by Alexis Petridis in a great setting, big thanks to Tom Ferguson and good to see Paul Levett, Gary Crowley, Mark Baxter, Chris Charlesworth, Mark Lewisohn, Andy Neil, Tris Penna and many others there. Quite possibly the book launch of the year, check it out at The Tastemaker by Tony King published by Faber Books Happy BDay Ivan Arguello and France Joli.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jeff Smith; Barry Fisch; Dave Davidson; Ernie Leogrande; Aubrey Reuben; Lucky Strike; Angela Tarantino; Robert Funaro; Alex Salzman; Tony King; Crimshaw; Cori Gardner; Vinnie Mussetto; Anthony Noto; Cindy Adams; Anthony Pomes; Lush Ice; and BELLA!
Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

4 days ago

on

February 8, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

GRAMMY FEST — It was an interesting show for sure; not a huge huge ratings grabber (Sunday’s show came in at 10.7 million, up by 2 million from last year, but off by 40%) but it definitely had its moments. At the top of the list just has got to be Bonnie Raitt winning for her song “Just Like That.” I’m a huge fan and somehow this song just passed me by. Truth be told, it sounds so much like many of her other songs. Gracious, passionate … true Bonnie For sure. Congratulations.

I’m glad she won and all – and the award was presented by none other than Judy Collins – but, the song was on a small indie record label, Redwing, so I’m all the more surprised. Generating a Grammy-campaign and actually winning is a heavy-handed affair, Lots of money changes hands … be in for advertising or for something far more nefarious.
However it happened, it was very well deserved.
Another glaring moment (well, besides Sam Smith and we’ll get to that in a bit) was during the Christine McVie tribute … featuring Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Raitt. Just where exactly were her former-husband John McVie; Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks … who had called McVie her best friend. Man, that was weird for sure. Almost as weird as Roger McGuinn not commenting on the passing of David Crosby. I know Buckingham has had health issues, but the other two most certainly should have been there. Heck, Mick jetted in from Hawaii. Very, very odd ans sad for sure.
For the record Fleetwood said that for all intensive purposes, Fleetwood Mac is over. And, I sort of agree with him. To come back after McVie’s passing is sort of wrong for a bunch of reasons. Let the memory and the music live on.
Sam Smith. What can you say? His song “Unholy” with Kim Petras was baffling from the start. I know the story with Petras and certainly applaud it, but was that even a song? I really can’t comment on it any more. Shock and awe for sure.
The 50-year celebration of Hip Hop was a tad odd too. I know the Grammys and Hip Hop have not had the best relationship, but to trot out everyone from Run-DMC to Queen Latifah, Ice T, Public Enemy and Salt ‘n Pepa seemed a bit much. Organized by Questlove -who is truly a genius- it touched all the right bases. I saw one poster who said that their daughter watching said “Is the Equalizer a singer?” Very, very precious for sure.
Finally Madonna. Was that really her. Honestly, I would been terrified to show myself looking so askew. I used to know her, but I don’t know her now. That was truly a frozen moment.
One Twitter poster said: Madonna doesn’t even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward.
SHORT TAKES — Matt Lauer mounting a media comeback? This will take some real-deep strategic planning. I’ve known Matt and always enjoyed him; but certainly didn’t know about his private time which is sad. Truth be told, the Today Show still hasn’t fully recovered from his exit. The show’s a total train-wreck … RIP Charles Kimbrough who played Jim Dial on CBS’ Murphy Brown. What a sensational actor, Read this tribute from EW: https://ew.com/tv/charles-kimbrough-dead-murphy-brown-actor-86/
Here’s an advance look at Goldmine’s next cover which features a great Micky Dolenz interview from Ken Sharp. It’s out March 1 …. Sad to hear an up-and-coming singer/songwriter has parted with her PR-rep who did so much for her in literally the blink-of-an-eye. On the verge of inking a major new deal, apparently the monies just ran out from the management firm behind her.

Mo Ostin

I discussed this turn with a great friend and he referenced what the great Mo Ostin (Warner Brothers Records) said: Don’t worry if you miss a band, bands are like a bus; there will be another one in 10 mins . So true, but this young lady had something very, very special and so much promise ... Samantha Ryan departing Yorkshire Publishing. Best wishesBarbra Streisand releases her memoir My Name Is Barbra in November via Penguin. 1,040 pages and will cost $40.00. Now that will be an very interesting read … Happy Bday Carole King; Axl Rose; and Frank Santopadre!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Joel Diamond; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Mark Simone; Jeff Smith; Maria Milito; Steve Walter; Pat Prince; Ken Sharp; Brian Wilson; Henry Diltz; Rona Elliot; Allan Steckler; Joel Gallen; David Adelson; Chris Gilman; Terry Ellis; Vinny Rich; Ernesto Baldaro; Jerry Church; Donna Quinter; and ZIGGY
Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

6 days ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

PAUL SHAFFER  LIVE —– As we told you Paul Shaffer and The world’s Most Dangerous Band sat in for The Roots on Friday’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and were just sensational. I’ve known Paul for ages and he’s the read deal up and down. He’s an encyclopedia of musical information. Canadian-born Paul produced and wrote the anthemic “It’s Raining Men” with  Paul Jabara. Originally it was intended for Donna Summer, but with her becoming a born-again Christian, she ultimately passed, as did and Diana Ross, Cher and Barbara Streisand.

It was a monster hit when it was released and still played today in the dwindling circus of discos.
Said Shaffer of the Tonight Show appearance, “What a trip. It is surreal to be here after all this time. It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC, so this is like our 41st anniversary that we’re celebrating. And thanks to you, I have reunited the entire band from the Letterman show – boys and girl – and we’re having the time of our lives.”
It was great. Now, if only we could get Dave back for a nightly dose!
GRAMMY SHAMMY — Many of the daily-gossip columnists are aflutter over Sunday’s 65 Grammy presentation. Honestly, most of the acts slated to appear, will  be history by the 66th show. Of course, Adele, Taylor Swift , Harry Styles, and Beyonce won’t be, but today’s music is in somewhat of a flux. The classic catalog songs are the ones racking up sales and attention. Heck, Kate Bush is a nominee for the next Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and look at what Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” has accomplished.
Truth be told, I miss the Grammy-intrigue when personalities like Michael Greene; Neil Portnow and Debbie Duggan ran the show. The three were all ousted when certain improprieties came to light. Harvey Mason, Jr., runs it now and he’s been looking for an exit strategy almost since he signed on.
The Grammys have nowhere near the impact they once did. Too many controversies.
The good news is: there are still dozens of classic-tracks yet to be discovered … and I predict we’ll hear ’em all soon.
TAKE THIS BOOK — (Via Square One Publishing) Whether a book is being released through a commercial publisher or an academic press, or it is being self-published, the author should play a crucial role in getting the title seen, talked about, and sold. How can authors gain attention for themselves and, mostly importantly, for their books?
In How to Promote Your Book, publishing veteran Jan Yager shows them how they can make it happen. The book is divided into three sections. Part One looks at promotion basics, including knowing the book’s marketplaces, identifying the audience, understanding both traditional and digital media, and embracing the role as the book’s author and chief promoter. Once the reader understands the basics, Part Two discusses what authors need to do before the book is published, including setting up a realistic timeline and obtaining the blurbs and pre-publication reviews that can jump-start the book’s promotion. Then Part Three guides authors through the first few months of the publicity program. They learn how to put together professional-looking press releases and media kits; how to generate speaking engagements and interviews with newspapers, radio shows, and other media outlets; and how to make their book—and themselves—more visible through book fairs and conventions. Authors also learn the ins and outs of using social media to generate buzz, increase media coverage, and stimulate sales.
Throughout the book, insets focus on important topics such as “Estimating and Documenting Costs,” “Attracting an Audience to Author Events,” “Crowdfunding,” and more. An extensive resource guide provides links to organizations, groups, and media that can offer help during the book promotion process.
This is a terrific idea for “new” writers. The major pub-companies such as Simon & Schuster or St. Martin’s/Macmillan employ a battery of PR-people in house that regularly send releases; advance tips; and reviews to everyone from Cindy Adams to Roger Friedman. Friedman in fact began his career as a book publicist.
The smaller companies do not employ even one PR-person so it’s up to the individual authors to engage one if need be. Says PR-pasha David Salidor, who’s repped dozens of books and authors (including rock ‘n roll-scribe Mark Bego and Yorkshire Publishers): “Publicity makes you more negotiable, so creating an awareness of a forthcoming title is crucial to a book’s success. If you’re seeing a lot of ink about a forthcoming book or author, you can rest assured that there are several PR-persons in play. That said you have to get someone who has successfully promoted a book before. You can do it yourself, but if you don’t have the right network of contacts … it’s going to be all the more difficult. PR, it’s all about the relationships and expertise. There’s got to be a solid hook or connective tissue that makes it all work.”
We’ve reviewed the book and it’s a home run. Another success from Sq1 Publishers.
SHORT TAKES — George Santos claimed over the weekend that he produced the Spider Man:Turn Off The Dark play. He didn’t. Clearly, this fellow is in need of some serious help; but how in the world did he get elected?  To me, that’s the real question …
Ashley Suppa will be at next week’s Lisa Nicole  Collection show at the Rolls Royce showroom in Manhattan as NYFW begins … RIP producer John Davis and Stanley Mieses …
Pub-mastermind Tony Seidl working on a book from The Nelsons (Matthew and Gunnar) … I tried to watch Bullet Train last night, but after a half-hour had to dismiss it. It literally made no sense to me … If you haven’t yet seen Christian Bale in Pale Blue Eyes, it was just outstanding. Can’t recommend it enough. It even has Edgar Allan Poe in it! …Happy BDay Mike Greenblatt.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Julie Gurovitsch; Jeff Smith; Wayne Avers; Rich Dart; Vinny Rich; Adam Pollock; Jane Blunkell; Ed Artberg; Lush Ice; Kent Denmark; Randy Alexander; Billy Amendola; Ed Steinberg; Chris Gilman; Barry Fisch; Eppy; Anthony Pomes; Rudy Shur; Curtis Urbina; and CHIP!
