T2C Talks to Hal Linden and Tim Jerome on A Country Christmas Carol “On Air”

A Country Christmas Carol “On Air,” The Musical premieres on Audio Stages, WBAI 99.5 FM tonight at 7pm. Just two days before the release of the show’s Studio Cast Album. Tony award winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds) hosts and three-time Tony nominee, Terrence Mann (CATS, Les Mis, Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family) narrates. A Country Christmas Carol, On Air, is presented by Tim Jerome (CATS, The Phantom of the Opera, Tarzan) and MainStreet Musicals as a part of the Audio Stages series on WBAI Radio 99.5FM NYC. Visit: www.acountrychristmascarol.com , but if you miss it click here where this show and other musicals will be in archive.

iTunes is offering an exclusive pre-release sale with a discount on the album and three advance tracks available for immediate download on December 19 and 20, 2020.

Video by the fabulous Magda Katz