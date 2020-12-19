MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Celebrity Interviews

T2C Talks to Hal Linden and Tim Jerome on A Country Christmas Carol “On Air”

T2C Talks to Hal Linden and Tim Jerome on A Country Christmas Carol “On Air”

A Country Christmas Carol “On Air,” The Musical premieres on Audio Stages, WBAI 99.5 FM tonight at 7pm. Just two days before the release of the show’s Studio Cast Album. Tony award winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds) hosts and three-time Tony nominee, Terrence Mann (CATS, Les Mis, Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family) narrates. A Country Christmas Carol, On Air, is presented by Tim Jerome (CATS, The Phantom of the Opera, Tarzan) and MainStreet Musicals as a part of the Audio Stages series on WBAI Radio 99.5FM NYC. Visit: www.acountrychristmascarol.com , but if you miss it click here where this show and other musicals will be in archive.

iTunes is offering an exclusive pre-release sale with a discount on the album and three advance tracks available for immediate download on December 19 and 20, 2020. 

Video by the fabulous Magda Katz

Related Items
Celebrity Interviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Celebrity Interviews

Talking with Tom, About Rage and Making Friends

RossDecember 15, 2020
Read More

My View: Interview With Richard Maltby Jr.

Stephen SorokoffNovember 25, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 14th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2020
Read More

What To Watch August 12th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingAugust 11, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 17, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2020
Read More

Virtual Conversation: Todd Fisher

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Renee Taylor, Ana Villafañe, The Tony’s Go On Twice, Herb Alpert Award and The Liz Swados Project

Suzanna BowlingMay 25, 2020
Read More

How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Juan Pablo Di Pace

Suzanna BowlingMay 11, 2020
Read More