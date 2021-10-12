T2c Talks to Marc Shaiman and Susie Mosher About The Rainbow Lullaby The World’s First LGBTQ Lullaby Album

Broadway Records newest release is The Rainbow Lullaby the world’s first LGBTQ lullaby album. Conceived by Ryan Bauer-Walsh, the recording includes songs by fifteen LGBTQIA+ writers including Bauer-Walsh, Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and Susie Mosher. T2C talked to the duo and some wonderful things came out.

Also on the album Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby) and performances by over thirty LGBTQIA+ artists including Broadway stars Matt Doyle,Jenn Collela, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Michael Longoria,Kyle Dean Massey, Lauren Patten, Jelani Remy, Chris & Clay Rice-Thomson, Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas. The album will be available on Thursday October 28th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com