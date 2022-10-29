MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

T2C Talks To Mary Bridget Davies and T.J. Armand

Head to 54 Below on November 5th, at 7:00 pm. to watch Tony Award® nominee Mary Bridget Davies in a concert reading of Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own – a play with original music by T.J. Armand.

T2C talked with Mary Bridget Davies and T.J. Armand and this show and more.

A Room of One’s Own is both a landmark in feminist thought and a rhetorical masterpiece, which started life as Virginia Woolf’s lectures to the literary societies of Newnham and Girton Colleges, Cambridge, in October 1928. It was then published by the Hogarth Press in 1929 in a revised and expanded edition that has never been out of print. Addressed to audiences of female students, it became an unforgettable and passionate assertion of women’s empowerment by one of the great writers of the 20th century. In this abridged version with original music, we witness how timeless the text is and how strongly it resonates amidst these precarious times for women’s rights.

With the permission of The Estate of Virginia Woolf, producers Armand & Paiva LLC (Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, Merrily We Roll Along, The Queen’s Six) and Bev Ragovoy (Come From Away, A Night With Janis Joplin, Shout Sister Shout) present a unique version of this classic text as a play with original blues and rock music. After a successful debut of the concert reading at The Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub in October 2022, the creative team takes the show to Broadway’s ‘living room’ next at 54 Below!

Video by Magda Katz

Cabaret

