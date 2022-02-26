MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
T2C talks to Mauricio Martinez and His Up-Coming Concert and Life

T2C talks to Mauricio Martinez and His Up-Coming Concert and Life

The star of Broadway’s On Your Feet!, Mauricio Martinez is back at Feinstein’s/54 Below on March 3rd at 7pm with Live from Feinstein’s/54 Below. T2C sat down with this prolific singer/actor/musician.


Mauricio was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour. In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below, taking the audience on a musical journey of his multifaceted career, love life, and more. Martínez is an International Emmy Winner for the TV show “El Vato” (NBC Universo) and was a household name in Latin America before crossing over to Broadway, having starred as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Disney’s Beauty and The BeastSaturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge.

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martínez

Featuring:

Eden Espinosa, Photo Credit – MA2LA

Eden Espinosa (Elphaba in Wicked, Brooklyn in Brooklyn, Maureen in Rent)

Jaime Lozano (Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant)

Live from Feinstein’s/54 Below is a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway’s Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

Video shot by Magda Katz

