T2C Talks To Sam Harris and Being Openly Grey

Sam Harris has come out of the closet and reveals his true color, in Openly Gray! Mr. Harris returns to his favorite New York intimate hub Feinstein’s/ 54 Below with a brand new show, featuring his definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director, Todd Schroeder.

Sam assures us it will be an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris’s singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection as we talked to him and learned so much more.

Harris is a Tony Award® nominated Broadway favorite (The Life, Grease, The Producers, Joseph…) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine’s “Top 100 Vocalists of All Time.” In a career that spans four decades, Harris burst onto the scene in the premiere season of television’s “Star Search,” with 25 million viewers a week cheering him on. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at The White House, and has sold out venues to Carnegie Hall to London’s West End. Most recently, during the isolation of Covid, the film of Harris’s hit one man show, HAM: a Musical Memoir, (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles), was released on all major streaming channels.

He will be performing March 16th and 17th with the March 17th performance being livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This is a show not to miss.

Video by Magda Katz

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

