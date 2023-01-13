T2C Talks To Steve Guttenberg

Long Island native, Steve Guttenberg, co-stars opposite Cybill Shepherd in How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story premieres on Lifetime — Saturday night, January 14th — then streams.





T2C talked to this remarkable actor.



Steve Guttenberg was on a plane to Hollywood. His mother and father gave him $300 for a two-week trip to try his hand at film, he was 17 years old. He had done children’s theatre, an Off Broadway play and studied at various schools. He started making phone calls to casting directors, agents and producers. He landed a Kentucky Fried Chicken commercial and was off. Then Steve was cast in the acclaimed television movie “Something for Joey”, the cult classic “The Chicken Chronicles”, and the Universal film “Rollercoaster”.



Not working enough Steve left Hollywood, three months later he was offered to co-star with Gregory Peck in “The Boys from Brazil.” Steve flew to Portugal. He hasn’t looked back.

His career took-off to legendary heights. He was cast in some of the most popular films of the era. “Diner”, “Police Academy”, “Cocoon”, “Three Men and a Baby”, “Short Circuit” and “The Bedroom Window”, to name a few.



His films have grossed over a billion dollars. Steve went on to act on Broadway in Prelude to a Kiss, in Woody Harrelson’s Furthest from the Sun, John Turturro’s Relatively Speaking and The Boys Next Door on London’s West End. Steve starred in The Day After, Billy Liar, Veronica Mars, Ballers , the sci fi hit Lavalantula.



Steve is known as a generous, caring and thoughtful person, creating The Guttenberg House in Los Angeles for emancipated foster children. He is married, devoted to his family and divides his time between homes in Scottsdale, Arizona and Pacific Palisades, California.



It’s certainly a long way from Massapequa, New York and Steve doesn’t forget where he comes from. He appreciates his life, most especially his family and friends,and his career in show business.



Over the past five years, Steve Guttenberg, made a deliberate decision to focus his energies as a devoted caregiver to his ailing father, who unfortunately died last summer at the age of 89.



T2C: Your have had two people who recently died your father and Kirstie Alley. How has that affected your work?



Steve Guttenberg: It has made me slow down. I am still a committed craftsman, but I believe I can get to where I am going slowly and I don’t have to rush. That is what my dad always said. Kirstie was a real ball of fire, a force of nature. I miss them both but remain inspired by their legacies.



T2C: I read you have written a book about caregivers. What is it called and how does one get it?



Steve Guttenberg: It hasn’t been published yet, though it will be released through Post Hill Press, out of Nashville. It is called “Time to Think”. The first 3 years of my dad’s illness, I drove 400 miles a week. At first, I would play podcasts while driving but then I just started to think and reflect on caregiving. There are 35 million caregivers and we are all separate. We’re alone in the house with the person we love. I wrote this book to let others know, they are not alone. When caregiving you are often alone and it is painful. It is very difficult to watch someone you love disappear. I kept thinking when I was young how my dad would help me on with my pajamas and now I am helping him put on his pajamas. The circle has become full.



T2C: How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story How were you cast?



Steve Guttenberg: I got a great call from my agent asking if I wanted to work with Cybill Sheppard. I was a fan of her films. When I read the script I just couldn’t believe the story and was surprised it was real. Nancy actually wrote a blog called “How to Murder Your Husband” and then he was shot.



T2C: Has playing this role affected your life?



Steve Guttenberg: Yes, in a big way. I haven’t worked much as I was taking care of my dad. On July,11th, my dad passed away. A month later I was on plane on what would have been my dad’s 90thbirthday. He really wanted to make 90 and one of his last requests was he really wanted me to start working again. And I wanted to start working again. When your dad leaves you, you become a new person. I now look in the mirror and am deciding the new person I want to be.



T2C: You started so young? What are your favorite roles and why?



Steve Guttenberg: I left home at 17 to pursue my carreer. Jason Robards and Edwin Booth always answered the same thing when asked this question. The answer was ….the next one. You have favorites, but they all melt into the same thing. All these separate things, become a career.



T2C: How has your career changed?



Steve Guttenberg: It’s always been the same. I wake up at 5am, have coffee, breakfast, workout, make calls and I do the same thing everyday. My dad had me memorize a poem by Christian Larson called “Promise Yourself” and I live by that.



T2C: What role would you like to play but haven’t gotten a chance to do?



Steve Guttenberg: Willy Loman in Death of a Saleman that’s the Lear of American theatre.



T2C: What makes your life satisfying?



Steve Guttenberg: Loving and being loved.



T2C: What is next for you?



Steve Guttenberg: A play I wrote called Tales From The Guttenberg Bible where I will also act. It is based on my 2012 memoir. It will be playing at the George Street Playhouse, in New Brunswick, New Jersey April 28, 2023. Also my new book and the new adventures I am going to go on.



T2C: Is there anything I haven’t asked that you would like our audiences to know?



Steve Guttenberg: Life is limited, and we must remember to show up every day. All we have to do is show up!