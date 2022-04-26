T2C Talks With Nathan Matthews and Christiane Noll

Nathan Matthews is producing and performing in a concert for The Riverside Opera Ensemble at Merkin Hall.

T2C talked with Nathan and Christiane Noll about the concert and who what they are doing.

Matthews and Dreamworks composer Drew Fornarola are taking this concert of new music to the stage with Tony nominee Christiane Noll and Grammy winner Edward Parks headlining the concert.

Those artists will be joined by various performers and singers from Broadway, off-Broadway, and the Metropolitan Opera. Jaime LaVerdiere, Broadway performer, will premiere Matthews’ song with Noll, The Ruminations and Reflections of an Armchair Philosopher . Parks will sing the role of Edmond Dantès, in extended excerpts of Matthews’s lyric drama, The Count of Monte Cristo , with libretto by Metropolitan Opera stage director, Stephen Pickover.

The final few performances of the night will be songs by Fornarola, which will preview his show in progress: # Dorian . Off-Broadway performer Grace Choi and Broadway’s Quentin Bruno will perform Fornarola’s works.

The concert will take place at Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM. For more information, please click Here

Video by Magda Katz