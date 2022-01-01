T2C Wishes You A New Year Of Possibilities

With the New Years past, it is time to bid adieu to 2020 and welcome the New Year. As the page turns blank once again, we get ready to leave behind our bad habbits and take on new or recycled resolutions. It is our prayer that we make amazing memories in this the New Year. It is a time for a new start.

We at T2C wish for a magical year, where dreams are heard, peace reigns and art flourishes. Where color blend, acceptance is real and no one is bullied or made to feel afraid. We ask that no child is abused, tortured or enslaved. You would think we have moved past all this, but the fact is it has been swept under the carpet. May this be the year that the carpet gets shaken out.

We thank-you for being a part of our readership… our family.

May 2022 be the best year yet!

The staff at T2C