T2C’s List For the Best of Theatre for the 2019/ 2020 Season

Since the Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards have been suspended until further notice, I really wanted to put my list out of the best of the best.

Outstanding New Broadway Musical: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Outstanding New Broadway Play: The Inheritance

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical: Broadbend, Arkansas a close second is Octet

Heroes of the Fourth Turning Written by Will Arbery Directed by Danya Taymor FEATURING Jeb Kreager — Justin Julia McDermott — Emily Michele Pawk — Gina Zoë Winters — Teresa John Zdrojeski — Kevin Scenic Design: Laura Jellinek Costume Design: Sarafina Bush Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd Sound Design: Justin Ellington Fight Direction: J. David Brimmer Production Stage Manager: Jenny Kennedy Assistant Stage Manager: Madolyn Friedman

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play: Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): A Soldier’s Play

C.A. Johnson

Best New American Play: C.A. Johnson for All the Natalie Portmans.

Joshua Henry

Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Actress in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Raul Esparza

Outstanding Actor in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Raúl Esparza, Seared

Kara Young

Outstanding Actress in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): This is a tie between Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans

Ron Canada, Patrice Johnson Chevannes

and Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder Photo by Matthew Murphy

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Robyn Hurder Moulin Rouge!

Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Samuel H. Levine The Inheritance

Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine photo by Matthew Murphy

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Fires in the Mirror By Anna Deavere Smith Direct By Saheem Ali Michael Benjamin Washington

Outstanding Solo Performance (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Michael Benjamin Washington Fires In The Mirror

Outstanding Book of a Musical: Harrison David Rivers, Broadbend, Arkansas

Outstanding Score: Ted Shen, Broadbend, Arkansas

Outstanding Orchestrations: Michael Starobin, Broadbend, Arkansas

Outstanding Director of a Play: David Cromer The Sound Inside

Outstanding Director of a Musical: Thomas Kail, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Choreographer: Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical): Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical): Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical): Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical): Kai Harada, Soft Power

Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical): Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror