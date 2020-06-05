T2C’s List For the Best of Theatre for the 2019/ 2020 Season

Since the Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards have been suspended until further notice, I really wanted to put my list out of the best of the best.
Outstanding New Broadway Musical: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding New Broadway Play: The Inheritance
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical: Broadbend, Arkansas a close second is Octet
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play: Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): A Soldier’s Play
Best New American Play: C.A. Johnson for All the Natalie Portmans.
Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man
Outstanding Actress in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Actor in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Raúl Esparza, Seared
Outstanding Actress in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): This is a tie between Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans
and Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Robyn Hurder Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Samuel H. Levine The Inheritance
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Outstanding Solo Performance (Broadway or Off-Broadway): Michael Benjamin Washington Fires In The Mirror
Outstanding Book of a Musical: Harrison David Rivers, Broadbend, Arkansas
Outstanding Score: Ted Shen, Broadbend, Arkansas
Outstanding Orchestrations: Michael Starobin, Broadbend, Arkansas
Outstanding Director of a Play: David Cromer The Sound Inside
Outstanding Director of a Musical: Thomas Kail, The Wrong Man
Outstanding Choreographer: Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical): Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical): Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical): Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical): Kai Harada, Soft Power
Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical): Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror
