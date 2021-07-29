MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

T2C’s Magda Katz Talks To Musical Theatre/ SNL Actor Robert Bannon

Robert Bannon is performing at Feinstein’s/54below on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8PM. His newest single, “I Think He Knew Me,” shows the relationship between a father and son where the son reveals to his father that he is gay. In nearly a week, the video has garnered over 20,000 views. 

Bannon’s debut single, a powerful rendition of the Bette Midler song “From A Distance,” went viral and achieved over 75K views.

Bannon returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below to celebrate his brand new album “Unfinished Business.” A child Juilliard trained performer, he left music to become a teacher. Robert has performed at Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theatre, alongside Patti LaBelle, Rosie O’Donnell, in musicals such as RentWe Will Rock You, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, and has appeared on “SNL!” He is the co-host of the virtual talk show sensations “The Broadway Cast Reunion” & “Quarantine, Cabaret, and Cocktails.” For more info visit www.RobertBannon.com

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

