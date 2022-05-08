T2C’s Tony Predictions

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be revealed on Monday, May 9th and Spectrum News NY1 will carry the announcement live during “Mornings on 1” beginning at 9 a.m.

“On Stage” host Frank DiLella will join “Mornings on 1” co-anchor Pat Kiernan live in-studio to break down the nods, detail the buzziest categories and interview some of the high-profile nominees.

NY1’s live coverage of the 75th Annual Tony Awards nominations will air on channel 1 and on the Spectrum News App for Spectrum customers, and on Altice systems on channels 98 and 8.

Here is who we think the Tony nominators will vote for.

BEST MUSICAL

A Strange Loop

Girl From the North Country

Mr. Saturday Night 

MJ

SIX 

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Company 

The Music Man 

Caroline, or Change

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Carmen Cusack (Flying Over Sunset)

Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, or Change)

Sutton Foster (The Music Man)

Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)

Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country)

BEST ACTROR (MUSICAL))

Billy Crystal (Mr. Saturday Night)

Myles Frost (MJ the Musical)

Hugh Jackman (The Music Man)

Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire)

Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop)

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country)

Jayne Houdyshell (The Music Man)

Patti LuPone (Company)

Jane Lynch (Funny Girl)

Jennifer Simard (Company)

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical)

Matt Doyle (Company)

Jefferson Mays (The Music Man)

A.J. Shively (Paradise Square)

David Paymer (Mr. Saturday Night)

BEST DIRECTOR (MUSICAL)

Stephen Brackett A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott Company

Conor McPherson  Girl From the North Country 

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage SIX 

Jerry Zaks The Music Man

BEST SCORE
A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Mr. Saturday Night Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green

Mrs. Doubtfire Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Paradise Square Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare

SIX Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

BEST BOOK

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson A Strange Loop 

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Mrs. Doubtfire

Conor McPhersonGirl From the North Country 

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss SIX

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Warren Carlyle The Music Man

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus Paradise Square

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille SIX 

Ellenore Scott, Ayodele Casel  Funny Girl 

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega MJ The Musical

PLAYS

BEST PLAY

Clyde’s Lynn Nottage

Hangmen Martin McDonagh

The Lehman Trilogy Stefano Massini

The Minutes Tracey Letts

Skeleton Crew Dominique Morisseau

BEST PLAY REVIVAL
American Buffalo

How I Learned to Drive

for colored girls  

Take Me Out 

Trouble in Mind

BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Debra Messing (Birthday Candles)

Deidre O’Connell (Dana H.)

Mary-Louise Parker (How I Learned to Drive)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Plaza Suite)

LaChanze (Trouble in Mind)

BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

Patrick J. Adams (Take Me Out)

Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)

Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues)

Sam Rockwell (American Buffalo)

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Uzo Aduba (Clyde’s)

Tracie Bennett (Hangmen)

Jessica Frances Dukes (Trouble in Mind)

Kenita R. Miller (for colored girls)

Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Alfie Allen (Hangmen)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)

Ron Cephas Jones (Clyde’s)

Michael Oberholtzer (Take Me Out)

Austin Pendleton (The Minutes)

BEST DIRECTOR (PLAY)
Camille A. Brown (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf)

Scott Ellis (Take Me Out)

Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Skeleton Crew)

Anna D. Shapiro (The Minutes)

The Tony Awards take place at Radio City Music Hall on June 12.

