T2C’s Tony Predictions

Nominations for the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be revealed on Monday, May 9th and Spectrum News NY1 will carry the announcement live during “Mornings on 1” beginning at 9 a.m.
“On Stage” host Frank DiLella will join “Mornings on 1” co-anchor Pat Kiernan live in-studio to break down the nods, detail the buzziest categories and interview some of the high-profile nominees.
NY1’s live coverage of the 75th Annual Tony Awards nominations will air on channel 1 and on the Spectrum News App for Spectrum customers, and on Altice systems on channels 98 and 8.
Here is who we think the Tony nominators will vote for.
BEST MUSICAL
A Strange Loop
Girl From the North Country
Mr. Saturday Night
MJ
SIX
BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Company
The Music Man
Caroline, or Change
BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)
Carmen Cusack (Flying Over Sunset)
Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, or Change)
Sutton Foster (The Music Man)
Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)
Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country)
BEST ACTROR (MUSICAL))
Billy Crystal (Mr. Saturday Night)
Myles Frost (MJ the Musical)
Hugh Jackman (The Music Man)
Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire)
Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop)
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)
Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country)
Jayne Houdyshell (The Music Man)
Patti LuPone (Company)
Jane Lynch (Funny Girl)
Jennifer Simard (Company)
BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)
Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical)
Matt Doyle (Company)
Jefferson Mays (The Music Man)
A.J. Shively (Paradise Square)
David Paymer (Mr. Saturday Night)
BEST DIRECTOR (MUSICAL)
Stephen Brackett A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott Company
Conor McPherson Girl From the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage SIX
Jerry Zaks The Music Man
BEST SCORE
A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson
Mr. Saturday Night Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green
Mrs. Doubtfire Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Paradise Square Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare
SIX Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
BEST BOOK
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson A Strange Loop
Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Mrs. Doubtfire
Conor McPhersonGirl From the North Country
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss SIX
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Warren Carlyle The Music Man
Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus Paradise Square
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille SIX
Ellenore Scott, Ayodele Casel Funny Girl
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega MJ The Musical
PLAYS
BEST PLAY
Clyde’s Lynn Nottage
Hangmen Martin McDonagh
The Lehman Trilogy Stefano Massini
The Minutes Tracey Letts
Skeleton Crew Dominique Morisseau
BEST PLAY REVIVAL
American Buffalo
How I Learned to Drive
for colored girls
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)
Debra Messing (Birthday Candles)
Deidre O’Connell (Dana H.)
Mary-Louise Parker (How I Learned to Drive)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Plaza Suite)
LaChanze (Trouble in Mind)
BEST ACTOR (PLAY)
Patrick J. Adams (Take Me Out)
Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)
Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues)
Sam Rockwell (American Buffalo)
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)
Uzo Aduba (Clyde’s)
Tracie Bennett (Hangmen)
Jessica Frances Dukes (Trouble in Mind)
Kenita R. Miller (for colored girls)
Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)
BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)
Alfie Allen (Hangmen)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)
Ron Cephas Jones (Clyde’s)
Michael Oberholtzer (Take Me Out)
Austin Pendleton (The Minutes)
BEST DIRECTOR (PLAY)
Camille A. Brown (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf)
Scott Ellis (Take Me Out)
Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Skeleton Crew)
Anna D. Shapiro (The Minutes)
The Tony Awards take place at Radio City Music Hall on June 12.
