TADA! Youth Theater Open Auditions 10/21; 10/22 & 10/27 Free Resident Youth Ensemble

TADA! Youth Theater, located at 15 West 28th Street in New York City, is holding open auditions for young people, ages 8 to 18, for its free Resident Youth Ensemble on October 21st; October 22nd & October 27th. Students from the New York/New Jersey area are welcome to participate.

TADA!’s Resident Youth Ensemble is a free, pre-professional, and positive youth development program. By developing a stronger sense of self, and providing avenues for feeling accomplishment, pride, and success, TADA! strives to make growing up easier for New York/ New Jersey children and teens.

No advance preparation is required for auditions. There will be a physical and vocal warm up, followed by learning a song and dance combination. Parents/Guardians must be present for check-in of every young person who is auditioning. There is a cap for each audition time slot with a first come, first serve policy.

To sign up for auditions, TADA! Safety Policy and for more information, please visit tadatheater.com

Since 1984, TADA!’s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

