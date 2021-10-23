Take a First Look at The Star Studded Cast of Morning’s At Seven

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming)

Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others)

two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly, The Heiress)

Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV’s “The Wonder Years”)

Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon)

two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Annie Hall)

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God)

Keri Safran(Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage)

Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page). Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning’s At Seven is now playing a strictly limited engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement’s, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4.

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning’s At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.

Morning’s At Seven will play 12-week engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4. Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets are $44 – $99. Premium seating is available. For tickets and information visit MorningsAt7.comor Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.