Take a First Look at The Star Studded Cast of Morning’s At Seven

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming)

Alma Cuervo photo by Maria Baranova

Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others)

Judith Ivey & John Rubinstein photo by Maria Baranova
Judith Ivey photo by Maria Baranova

two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (SteamingHurlyburlyThe Heiress)

Dan Lauria & Judith Ivey photo by Maria Baranova
Dan Lauria photo by Maria Baranova

Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV’s “The Wonder Years”)

Patty McCormack & Lindsay Crouse photo by Maria Baranova
Patty McCormack photo by Maria Baranova

Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad SeedFrost/Nixon)

Tony Roberts & John Rubinstein photo by Maria Baranova
Tony Roberts photo by Maria Baranova

two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Annie Hall)

Lindsay Crouse, Patty McCormack, Judith Ivey & Alma Cuervo photo by Maria Baranova
John Rubinstein photo by Maria Baranova

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God)

Alma Cuervo, Jonathan Spivey & Keri Safran i photo by Maria Baranova
Keri Safran photo by Maria Baranova

Keri Safran(Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage)

Jonathan Spivey photo by Maria Baranova

Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page). Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning’s At Seven is now playing a strictly limited engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement’s, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4.

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning’s At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.

Morning’s At Seven will play 12-week engagement through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4. Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets are $44 – $99. Premium seating is available. For tickets and information visit MorningsAt7.comor Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.

