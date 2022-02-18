Take Proper Measurements of the Fire Pit to Get Fire Pit Covers

For fire pit covers to fit properly, you need to know your fire pit measurements when making the fire pit cover. Fire pits come in different shapes and sizes. For fire pit covers to be made specifically for your fire pit, accurate measurements are required. The fire pits may have no sides or hard rigid sides that are stamped out of steel or heavy duty aluminum. There are also fire pits with tempered glass tops for added protection against sparks flying up through the top.

Fire Pit Cover Material Selection

Durable material appropriate for outdoor conditions (Outdoor rated fabric)

Vinyl is not recommended except when grommets are used over wood decks since it will not rot like canvas does when exposed to wood moisture

Will the cover be used in cold climates? Heavyweight fire pit cover fabrics hold up better to the demands of winter weather than lightweight fire pit covers

Will it be used in warm climates, such as placing over fire pits near swimming pools or covered decks and patios? Use fire pit covers made of lighter weight fire pit fabric so they don’t trap too much heat under them

Can the firepit cover be pulled on by pets or children? Choose fabrics that will not rip. Fire Pit Cover Fabric Weights/Thickness – As mentioned above, fire pit covers are available in different materials–nylon, polyester, cotton duck or vinyl. There is no right or wrong choice but you must choose a fire pit cover material that is suitable for the fire pit cover’s intended use. Some fire pit covers are made of fire resistant fabrics that allow the fire to be seen through them but do not conduct heat. Also check to see if fire pit covers are UV protected for extended life under intense sunlight. The fire may not be able to fully combust through a fireproof fire pit cover or it might emit toxic fumes when burned

Fire Pit Cover Sewing –

Fire pit covers should have double top stitching with heavy duty thread, bound edges and lock stitching which prevents unraveling

Reinforcing grommets along the bottom hem is also recommended

For fire pits that sit higher over the ground, flaps are available that tuck under the fire pit at each side or in lieu of flaps fire pit covers that are made of fire proof fabric may be needed

If fire pits are built into the ground, fire pit covers will need to have grommets installed closer together around all edges with rope or webbing for tie down

It is recommended to make fire pit covers using strong fire resistant fabrics. Search online sites offering fire pit cover materials. Most fire pit cover manufacturers offer their own types of fire pit cover fabric in addition to other fire play products such as fire play furniture and accessories

Common Fire Pit Cover Questions & Comments –

What is it about this material that makes it burn slower than others? Fire rated fabrics are treated with chemicals that allow them to resist flames, heat and burning embers while still being able to let the fire show through. They are fire resistant not fire proof.

What is a Fire Pit Cover?

A fire pit cover is a fireproof cover that goes over a fire pit to keep sparks and embers inside while it is not in use. Fire pit covers come in many different shapes, sizes and materials. A fire pit cover can be made of fire-resistant fabric, plastic or metal. Common concerns with using fire pit covers include the concerns of your deck or patio material burning from heat coming through the fire pit cover if it’s plastic or metal and the potential of trapping too much heat under them in warm weather leaving you with a hot deck or patio when you trying to enjoy time outside. Many fire pit covers come with flaps that can be tucked under the fire pit at each side or fire pit covers that are made of fireproof fabric for fire pits that sit higher off the ground. Learn more about fire pit covers and fire play safety

Fire pit covers are fireproof items that help prevent sparks and embers from flying out of the fire pit while it is not in use. Fire pit covers come in many different shapes, sizes and materials. A fire pit cover can be made of fire-resistant fabric, plastic or metal. Common concerns with using fire pit covers include the concerns of your deck or patio material burning from heat coming through the fire pit cover if it’s plastic or metal and the potential of trapping too much heat under them in warm weather leaving you with a hot deck or patio when you trying to enjoy time outside. Many fire pit covers come with flaps that can be tucked under the fire pit at each side or fire pit covers that are made of fire.