Taking a Deep Breath – JOHNSON’s Partners with Expectful for Mindful Reflection

More than ever parents and mommies to be need to learn to take a moment and relax. The world is upside down and they still are required to hold it together. Helping bind all of life’s challenges and flip them into a optimistic result is a creative business venture.

JOHNSON’S knows that there is a strong connection between mental health, maternal health and infant health.  And right now expectant and new parents’ mental health is at an elevated risk because of the increased fear and anxiety caused by the pandemic.  A recent study showed that during the unprecedented events of this year, 76% of expectant and new moms feel their daily level of stress and anxiety has increased.

JOHNSON’S has partnered together with Expectful to bring happy health to all. Last week the renowned meditation and sleep app for fertility, pregnancy and parenthood hosted with the brand a virtual conference for expecting women and parents. It gifted to them a  way to wash away the stress of the modern world.

Matthew Fantazier

Leading the session were panelists Matthew Fantazier of JOHNSON’S; Dr. Catherine Birndorf, M.D., Co-Founder and Medical Director of The Motherhood Center of New York; and Expectful Head of Community, Nathalie Walton, CEO of Expectful.

Anisah Amat

Guests sat for important lessons and information sessions followed by a sweet meditation. The15-minute sitting led by Anisah Amat, Expectful Head of Community, was observed as attendees sipped specialty tea and took on the soothing scents of the latest products from JOHNSON’S.

The new suite of free custom meditations is providing support to expectant moms, new moms & their family’s mental health and well-being. Through the end of the year, JOHNSON’S is going to be the official sponsor of the Helping Hands program where parents can subscribe to the full offerings of the Expectful community free of cost, because JOHNSON’S® believes that finances should not be a barrier in having access to tools that help you manage your mental health.

More than ever the important connection between maternal health and family support is needed. Here is to people making a dynamic difference in the world.

Take a deep breath and enjoy the beauty we can still find in life no matter what.

