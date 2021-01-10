Taking Away Fundamental Rights

In 1937 The Cradle Will Rock, was to begin previews on Broadway and was shut down four days before its opening. The musical had been censored because the pro-union plot was “too radical”. The props and costumes, became U. S. Government property. I am sure I can site other plays where this also applies. Isn’t this the point of Quills?

Right now our fundamental rights are in jeopardy. Our first amendment rights include 5 freedoms. It protects our speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government. Together, these five guaranteed freedoms make the people of the United States of America the freest in the world.

It looks like our freedom of speech is in peril, as social media accounts are deleted, apps are diminished, threatened and destroyed. If we lose our freedom of speech it will erode our freedom of choice. Yet we seem to be freely offering up our rights to Big Tech and who ever else asks for them. If you aren’t swallowing the kool aid you are banned, taken off and virtually killed off social media and I am not talking just President Trump.

Google and Apple seem to rule. Since when did Big Tech have all this power?

Former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted “Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior-and go even further than they have by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.”

The reason for this ban is “fighting violence,” yet the Church of Satan, ANTIFA, The Chinese Communist party (CCP) are allowed to spout whatever they want. Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the COVID vaccines imported from the U.S. or U.K ‘completely untrustworthy,’ but his account is still up.

Aren’t these sites, people and companies worse than the harmless men and women who had a difference of opinion? Isn’t that the point that freedom of speech allows you to have a difference of opinion? If we all had the same opinions then what would this be called…. PR?

Big Tech is being allowed to silence anyone who does not follow silently and obey. God forbid you question. God forbid you find the truth. God forbid you have a mind that thinks and God Forbid if you speak out.

This appears to be a play right out of the Nazi and McCarthy playbook.

NASSIM by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), was banned and his own country has never seen his work.

To all playwrights, journalists and anyone who cares about their God given right to free speech, at this rate our freedoms can be taken from anyone for anything. I pray we not stay silent.

I for one can not be bought and I will not stop fighting for this fundamental right.