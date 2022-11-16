MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Talking With David Leopold Creative Director For The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and So Much More

Talking With David Leopold Creative Director For The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and So Much More

Yesterday the new book, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld,” was released on Amazon, the inaugural exhibition of the same name at The Museum of Broadway opened to the public and the upcoming auction of celebrity-autographed Hirschfeld portraits (now through Nov. 20) is ongoing.

David Leopold, is the creative force behind both the new book and exhibition “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.” He has spent more than 30 years studying Hirschfeld’s work. The first 13 years were as Hirschfeld’s Archivist, visiting him in his studio once or twice a week. Now the Creative Director for the nonprofit Al Hirschfeld Foundation.

Leopold’s previous book, The Hirschfeld Century: A Portrait of the Artist and His Age (Knopf), has been called by The Washington Post, “An instant classic.” Booklist declared, “Leopold emulates the economy and fluidity of Hirschfeld’s drawings in this star-studded, anecdote-rich, critically clarifying, and thoroughly enlightening portrait of the portraits.” He has earned rave reviews from audiences around the country for his illustrated presentations on the work of Hirschfeld.

Video by Magda Katz

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Rockefeller Center’s 2022 Holiday Installation and Map

Suzanna BowlingNovember 15, 2022
Read More

First Look: Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

Suzanna BowlingNovember 12, 2022
Read More

Billboard in Times Square Seeks to Discover Next Great Artist

Suzanna BowlingNovember 10, 2022
Read More

The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Inter_

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2022
Read More

Times Square Arts Project: Midnight Moment Presents Mended

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

Attention Women In The Arts Deadline To Apply for Grants Up to $50,000 Approaching

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More

Rockefeller Center Presents: Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2022
Read More

The Anatolian Artists Festival Features Turkish Artist and Many More

Suzanna BowlingOctober 11, 2022
Read More