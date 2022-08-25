Talking With Emmy Award Winning NBC’s Jen Maxfield

Jen Maxfield is a Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist and anchor with more than 20 years of experience and now an author with More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories.

Jen has worked for NBC New York, Eyewitness News and WIXT. She teaches broadcast journalism as an adjunct professor at the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University in New York

In ‘More After the Break’, she looks back at ten of her most memorable news stories.

T2C had the chance to talk to this prolific journalist and writer.

Video by Magda Katz.