Talking With Grammy Nominee Ryan Shaw About Imagining Marvin and More

Ryan Shaw is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist. He recently appeared as Judas at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in the U.S. premiere of the critically acclaimed London/Regent’s Park’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which won the Olivier for Best Musical Revival. He starred as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London’s West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. As a recording artist, Shaw has released three solo Grammy-nominated projects to date: 2008’s This Is Ryan Shaw, 2011’s It Gets Better, and 2014’s Real Love. Ryan has toured the world and shared the stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, Joss Stone, John Legend, B.B. King, Bruce Hornsby and Jill Scott, to name a few.

On television, Ryan has been a guest artist on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen’s Really Big Show, Last Call with Carson Daly, and The Martha Stewart Show. His music has been featured in television on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Dancing withThe Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, as well as in films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack.

As a concert soloist, Shaw made his Radio City Music Hall debut at the Dream Concert benefit to build the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, curated by Jessye Norman, and a recent Nat King Cole centennial concert with the New York Pops. His concert schedule also includes Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous major orchestras throughout North America. Shaw continues to be a return featured special guest with the Houston Symphony, as well as performing with the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Philly Pops, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Arkansas Symphony, Tucson Symphony, Utah Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Orlando Philharmonic, Helena Symphony, Mississippi Symphony, Anchorage Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic and numerous others.

The single from Ryan’s forthcoming album Imagining Marvin will be a duet with Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter and pop superstar Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty). “Love In Pain” is co-written by Shaw, Thomas and Derek Fuhrmann. Thomas and Shaw are both signed to Round Hill Music for publishing. “Love In Pain” is the result of their first writing session together.

In addition to Rob Thomas, Imagining Marvin also features guitar legends Robert Randolph and Derek Trucks, who each have been honored with multiple Grammy nominations (10 collectively for Randolph and 7 collectively for Trucks). Trucks has garnered three Grammy Award wins. Trucks can be heard on “Love In Pain,” while Randolph is featured on another Shaw original “Get Home”. Also appearing on the album is Broadway star and recording artist Shoshana Bean, known for starring turns in Waitress and Wicked. Bean duets with Shaw on the classic Marvin Gaye/Tammi Terrell duet, “Good Lovin’ Ain’t Easy To Come By,” written by Valerie Simpson and Nick Ashford.

The tracks on the album are a combination of Shaw’s renditions of some of Marvin Gaye’s best-loved hits as well as original material.

In other news, Ryan Shaw is confirmed to appear in a very special livestream performance event, Live From Daryl’s House Club, on Wednesday, December 2nd, just days following the release of Imagining Marvin. Live From Daryl’s House Club stems from the iconic concert series hosted by pop legend Daryl Hall (one half of Hall & Oates). For ticketing and more information, please click here.

Imagining Marvin is set for a November 27th release via Shaw’s own FORM (Fans Of Real Music) Records and Broadway Records. Inspired by one of Shaw’s idols, Marvin Gaye, Imagining Marvin is the powerful new project that originally premiered live in New York City in 2019 to a sold-out crowd. Showcasing Shaw’s soaring and impassioned vocals, the album features numerous Marvin Gaye hits alongside five of Shaw’s original songs; the latter inspired by Gaye’s legacy. Click here to pre-order the album.

The first single from the album recently had its worldwide premiere via Soul Tracks. World Premiere! “Strong Men Can” co-written by Shaw and iconic songwriter, Valerie Simpson (who with her late husband/partner, Nick Ashford, who was responsible for some of Marvin Gaye’s biggest hits; Gaye is the inspiration behind Imagining Marvin).

Video interview by Magda Katz