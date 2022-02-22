MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Talking With Mrs. Doubtfire’s Analise Scarpaci About Her New EP and More

Analise Scarpaci began her professional journey on Broadway at age twelve in A Christmas Story, The Musical as Esther Jane which was shortly followed by her role as a Swing in Matilda, The Musical. She will graduate in May 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Musical Theatre. When Mrs. Doubtfire, returns to Broadway Analise will return to her star turn as Lydia Hillard, where she will blow you away with her talent.
T2C sat down with this talented performer to talk about her new EP, Pathetic Little Dreamer. which she recently  penned and released.

Analise recorded on Broadway Records and the album is available digitally everywhere music is sold at BroadwayRecords.com

“Pathetic Little Dreamer”, delivers a singer-songwriter pop mix of original music. In the interview you will learn her idol is Sara Bareilles and the places you can see Analise perform while on hiatus.

“Pathetic Little Dreamer” is produced and mixed by Michael J Moritz Jr. Musicians include Adam DeAscentis on bass, Jakob Reinhardt on guitar, Tom Jorgenson on drums, and Damon Grant on percussion. Michael J Moritz Jr serves as music director as well as piano and synths. The record is engineered by Jakob Reinhardt. Pathetic Little Dreamer is mastered by Greg Reierson and Rareform Mastering. 

Video by Magda Katz

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

