Talking With Paul Ford: Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim

For more than 25 years, Paul Ford was Mandy Patinkin’s exclusive accompanist and musical collaborator on a series of recordings and live concerts that took the duo from Broadway to London to Australia and beyond. Patinkin offers a heartfelt tribute to his former associate in the book’s foreword.

Atlanta-born Paul Ford first fell in love with the American musical theatre at the age of five, after seeing the movie version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” which eventually lead him to a career on Broadway playing rehearsals or in the “pit” for The Rink, Sunday in the Park with George, Follies in Concert, Into the Woods, Assassins (both off-Broadway and the Broadway revival), Passion, the 2005 production of Pacific Overtures, Wiseguys, Stephen Sondheim at Carnegie Hall, and numerous concerts, birthday tributes, and television spectaculars. In two of his Tony award acceptance speeches, Sondheim publicly declared Paul Ford the “indefatigable master of the musical theatre” and “the world’s most tireless rehearsal pianist and a walking memory bank of every song that has ever been written for any musical on any continent.”

T2C sat down with the prolific Paul Ford to learn more about Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Donna McKechnie, Martin Charnin, Liza, Leonora Nemitz and, of course, Stephen Sondheim.

We only just touched the surface, so look for more conversations.

Also if you are looking for a great Christmas gift for that Broadway enthusiast Paul’s book “Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim” is a must.