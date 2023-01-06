Tammy Faye – A New Musical Sparkles in its Unfocused Frame

t was a show I knew that I wasn’t going to miss when we booked the plane tickets for our typical, but long overdue theatre extravaganza trip in London, UK last November. Tammy Faye, the TV evangelist wife that seems as iconic as an Andy Warhol painting, is quite the galvanizing figure, with a movie and documentary backing up her celebrity status, but she is one that I never really cared that much about. I tend to steer away from religion in general, especially those that have wrapped themselves up in it for their own financial gain, but there is some sort of appeal, maybe the messiness or the outlandishness of her persona. Or the way she doesn’t quite fit into any particular box. Who knows. I did watch the incredibly fascinating film about her, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” starring the talented Jessica Chastain (soon to be on Broadway in Ibsen’s A Doll’s House) on a plane ride one afternoon, and it did pull me in. Especially some of the more fascinating contradictions. It seems the more you know, the more you want to know when it comes to her. And that idea is definitely true about Tammy Faye, the figure, and this flashy fabulously messy musical about her, called, no surprise here, Tammy Faye. Naturally.
The new musical, premiering at the Almeida Theatre in London this past fall, is a big, wild ride, finding humor and compassion inside the tale of this unforgettable entertainer who reveled in the spotlight but also found honor and engagement in a way few others managed. I can’t say that I love or support the woman behind the makeup, but there are many notable things she did inside that religious television show that truly did effect some sort of change, many of them I wasn’t quite aware of until the film and this musical. Composed by Sir Elton John (The Lion King; Billy Elliot the Musical), with lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears (Tales of the City), and a book by James Graham (Ink; Best of Enemies), the view from the bridge is wide and expansive, and no wonder, her story is as big as her persona and as complicated as the mess in their financials. A drama of biblical proportions that spans decades and is filled to the rim with greed, complications, and destructive tendencies, by herself and her husband, Jim Baker, played with precision by Andrew Rannells (Broadway’s Boys in the Band). So much to pick your way through, and so little time (even though the show ran about 3hrs long).
Played to the emotional hilt by the extremely talented Katie Brayben (West End’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tammy is the true star of this epic white-clad makeup-running musical. She delivers forth this woman with an honest-to-God truth and vulnerability that is both wisely epic and smartly simple. And it’s clear from the first interaction with her proctologist (Fred Haig) that this unmasking is going to be deliberate and funny, while also finding the deliciously emotional undercurrent that brought her out into the world before us, and then basically threw her away once the shimmer on her lips and eyes had been smudged and washed away in the rain. She’s an innocent and a clever, determined woman, who believes in God and love in a way most of these evangelists dream of appearing. From puppet lady to trailblazer to being sidelined by the greed of all around her, including her, Brayben finds a core that we can get behind, and with those soaring vocals, we truly are hooked on her.
Google+
YouTube
RSS