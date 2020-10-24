Target Opens Tomorrow at Columbus Circle and in Hell’s Kitchen

Target at 615 10th Ave., between 44th and 45th streets, opens Sunday, October 25th. With 29,000-square-foot this will be one of its smaller-scale stores.

(AP Images for Target)

What once was a Hess gas station is also now the site of an 92-unit condominium development, slated to open sometime this year.

There is also a new store at 61st and Broadway at Columbus Circle. Target will be close on Thanksgiving day with Drive Up and Order Pickup. Target is hiring 350 new team members increasing the amount of jobs available at $15 hourly wage and health benefits.

The Columbus Circle location has 34,000 square feet and offers grab-and-go food and beverage options, beauty essentials, apparel, and home decor.

Sadly there are over 60 vacant storefronts that have been forced out of business.