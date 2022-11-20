Tarragon Theatre Disturbs with Post Democracy

As directed with a free and almost too wild hand by Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu (Obsidian/CanStage/NecAngel’s Is God Is), the art of the play lies behind the painted framework, where women wander in the woods trying to rise above, avoid, or take down the privilege of everything that young man represents. He’s obviously the villain here, clear and present danger to any woman who works under him. He is the powerful executive named Lee, performed well by the somewhat miscast Jesse LaVercombe (Factory’s Beautiful Man), who quickly learns, if the deal he is working on goes through, his position of power will only increase. This we hear directly from the conflicted CEO named Bill, cautiously portrayed by Diego Matamoros (Tarragon’s Farther West) who while sitting exhausted on that modern red couch sees a changing future. He’s not exactly embracing the new reality as he steadfastly refuses to see it roll out in a way that won’t benefit him in the long run.

LaVercombe’s Lee has a hard time understanding anything that gets in the way of his stock rising, even though the actor doesn’t seem so comfortable in this man’s slick power stance. He has a complicated relationship with women, that rings true, especially with the overwhelmed executive assistant, Shannon, distinctly portrayed wisely by Rachel Cairns (Howland’s The Wolves). Their union is a drunken sorted restructuring that is both comical yet complicated. But for a man to find himself in this particularly privileged room, I expected a more cold confidence radiating from within a darkened soul. Maybe someone more tightly controlled and slick. But that’s not our Lee. He stands there, shifting uncomfortably in front of his boss, saying all the right wrong things about the “woke sandbox”, leading us down a familiar path, but not quite embodying what is expected. Maybe that’s the point. To mess with us.

When a sexual harassment story breaks back home, loud and disturbing, this Post-Democracy play sudden shifts direction, mainly because of the fourth player in this piece, the daughter of CEO Bill arriving strong and privileged proud. Justine, dynamically portrayed almost too intensely by Chantelle Han (Vertigo’s Strangers on a Train) is a force to be reckoned with, walking in through the woods to arrive in this room ready to do battle. Glued to her phone, assessing the damage, it’s obvious she holds a position of power within her daddy’s company, but not one as high as Lee, a man it immediately becomes clear she hates with a passion almost too obviously. She seems as confident as anyone in that room, maybe more so, but the whiplash of her words tilt the play on its head, making us wonder, is there anyone in that room to root for?