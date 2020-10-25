From October 23–30, the Taste of Times Square is on. Times Square’s annual celebration of our neighborhood’s incredible restaurants, in all their flavor and variety. While COVID-19 paused our yearly blocks-long outdoor food and musical festival, we’re still celebrating and promoting local businesses — this time with a special three course prix fixe menu for $35* at participating restaurants.

Support twenty of Times Square’s best restaurants, eat great food, and dine in confidence knowing that they are taking all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of patrons and staff. If you dine in the district between 5:30pm and 7:00pm, you might even catch a performance by the Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe.

Dining indoors or outdoors? We encourage you to make reservations directly with the restaurants, but walk-ins will also be accommodated. This promotion is also offered for takeout and delivery from the applicable participating restaurants. Make sure to ask your server or the person talking your order for the Taste of Times Square prix fixe menu.

An’nam

234 W 48th St

(212) 247-8318

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Gyoza

Pan fried dumpling with house dipping sauce

Entrée: Chicken teriyaki

Grilled and sautéed with fresh veggies with teriyaki sauce

Dessert: Chocolate lava cake

BarDough

350 W 46th St

(917) 262-0543

Offer applies to indoor dining and outdoor dining only

Appetizer: Choice of Kale & spinach, Arugula, The Greek, or Hail Caesar salads

Entrée: Choice of nine 12″ specialty pizzas: Pizza Alla Vodka, Smoking Bardough, Aldo’s Puttanesca, The Supreme, Hellboy, Buffalo Chicken, Nagi’s Delight, The Sprout, Giarre, or Di Etna

Dessert: Dessert knots

Pizza knots with Nutella, whipped cream, and sauce

Bareburger

366 W 46th St

(917) 689-3575

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Cauliflower bites

Entrée: Signature burger

Dessert: Vanilla, chocolate, or vegan coconut milkshake

Dos Caminos

1567 Broadway

(212) 918-1330

Indoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Traditional guacamole

Served with chips and salsa

Entrée: Choice of tacos: pollo, carnitas, or pescado

Dessert: Churros

Served with cajeta and chocolate

Ellen’s Stardust Diner

1650 Broadway

(212) 956-5151

Indoor dining

Appetizer: Mozzarella triangles

Breaded and served with marinara sauce

Entrée: Big Bopper

Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Dessert: Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake

Gallagher’s Steakhouse

228 W 52nd St

(212) 586-5000

Indoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: The Wedge

Iceberg, roquefort, smoked bacon, tomato

Entrée: 10 oz filet mignon

With creamed spinach and mashed potatoes

Dessert: NY-style cheesecake

Havana Central

151 W 46th St

(212) 398-7440

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Choice of Empanadas (2), Havana Street Corn, Caribbean Chicken Wings (4), or Havana House Salad

Entrée: Choice of Ropa Vieja, Guava Glazed Ribs, Mango Glazed Salmon, Garlic Chicken & Shrimp, or Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

All served with choice of rice & beans or salad

Dessert: Choice of flan or churros

Hold Fast

364 W 46th St

(917) 261-6691

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout

Appetizer: Choice of deviled eggs or fried burrata

Entrée: Choice of burger, sandwich, or 3 tacos

Dessert: Choice of chocolate mousse or berry trifle

Joe Allen

326 W 46th St

(212) 581-6464

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Caesar salad

Entrée: Meatloaf

With sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes, and gravy

Dessert: Carrot cake

Le Rivage

340 W 46th St

(212) 765-7374

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Quiche Lorraine

Savory pastry with ham and cheese

Entrée: French onion soup burger

Onion confit, emmenthal cheese, mornay sauce, Lafreida burger on an English muffin

Dessert: Chocolate mousse

Pasta Lovers Trattoria

142 W 49th St

(212) 819-1155

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Fried mozzarella

Homemade fried mozzarella triangles with Pasta Lovers tomato sauce

Entrée: Penne a la vodka

Tomato cream sauce with parma prosciutto, smoked ham, and shallots

Dessert: Tiramisu

Patzeria Perfect Pizza

231 W 46th St

(212) 575-7646

Outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Choice of Caesar salad, mozzarella sticks, or garlic knots

Entrée: Choice of cheese ravioli, meat ravioli, lasagna, penne alfredo, penne with sausage and broccoli rabe, or spaghetti with meatballs

Dessert: Choice of tiramisu, cheesecake, or cannolis

Playwright Celtic Pub

732 8th Ave

(212) 354-8404

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout

Appetizer: Grilled jumbo shrimp with mango and roasted pepper relish

Small salad with hot and sweet mango coulis

Entrée: Grilled NY strip steak

Topped with lemon parsley garlic butter and served with creamy mashed potatoes and vegetables

Dessert: NY-style cheesecake

Garnished with strawberries and blueberries

Russian Samovar

256 W 52nd St

(212) 757-0168

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Choice of Olivier salad or Vinigret

Olivier Salad: chicken, potato, and vegetable salad with light homemade mayonnaise

Vinigret: vegetarian option

Entrée: Beef stroganoff

Sirloin tips sautéed with mushrooms in a cream sauce, served over egg noodles or mashed potatoes

Dessert: Smetanik cake

Traditional layered cake made with sour cream

Seamore’s at Urbanspace W 52nd

152 W 52nd St

(646) 747-0822

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Choice of guacamole or kale & avocado salad

Guacamole: with tomato, onion, cilantro

Kale & avocado salad: walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey-apple vinaigrette

Entrée: Choice of grilled shrimp tacos (2), chicken fajita tacos (2), Seamore's Burger, or Reel Deal w/ Daily Catch

Grilled shrimp tacos: with salsa macha, avocado, lime crema, corn tortillas

Chicken fajita tacos: with lime crema, avocado, bell peppers + onions, flour tortilla

Seamore’s Burger: double beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce

Reel Deal w/ Daily Catch: with cauliflower mash, Delicata squash + walnuts, balsamic Brussels sprouts

Dessert: Seamore's Famous Churros with dark chocolate sauce

Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club

349 W 46th St

(212) 262-9554

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout

Appetizer: Choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad

Entrée: Choice of Angus hangar steak, roast half chicken, salmon fillet, or vegetarian pasta

Dessert: Choice of brownie with fresh cream or fruit sorbet

Tito Murphy’s

346 W 46th St

(212) 245-2030

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Flautas

Crispy rolled tortillas filled with verduras mixto

Entrée: Budin de Pollo

Layered tortillas, chicken tinga, poblano creme sauce, and Chihuahua cheese

Dessert: Tres leches

Three milk cake, topped with whipped cream

Toloache 50

251 W 50th St

(212) 581-1818

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Choice of Caesar Toloache, Sopa de Tortilla, or Quesadilla de Pollo

Caesar Toloache: hearts of romaine, cotija cheese, roasted garlic dressing, chile pasilla strips

Sopa de Tortilla: tomato Guajillo soup, crispy tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, crema, avocado

Quesadilla de Pollo: roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado

Entrée: Choice of Tacos de Suadero, Pollo Toloache, or Salmon con Calabaza

Tacos de Suadero: braised brisket, avocado, red onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, horseradish crema, rice and beans

Pollo Toloache: chipotle marinated chicken breast a la plancha, pinto bean cheese dumpling, sweet corn-pico de gallo

Salmon con Calabaza: organic salmon, Japanese pumpkin, shitake mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seed sauce

Dessert: Flan

Caramelized vanilla custard, popcorn, caramel

Tony’s DiNapoli

147 W 43rd St

(212) 221-0100

Plaza dining by reservation only, indoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Family-style house salad and choice of baked clams or stuffed mushrooms

Pasta: Choice of fettucini alfredo or rigatoni a la vodka

Entrée: Choice of parmigiana (chicken, eggplant, veal, or shrimp)

Dessert: Choice of New York-style or Italian-style cheesecake

Trattoria Trecolori

254 W 47th St

(212) 997-4540

Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

Appetizer: Choice of Caesar salad or fried calamari

Entrée: Chicken or eggplant parmesan

Dessert: Choice of tiramisu or gelato

*$35 does not include beverages, tax, or gratuity. Please make sure to tip!

To continue the tradition of live music at Taste, we have partnered with the Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe, which uses artistic and musical performances to spread joy through the neighborhood and drive revenue to restaurants and other small businesses. They engage the community in song, dance, and visual art, all while wearing masks and remaining socially distanced. These performances will pop up throughout the week in front of participating restaurants and will continue to employ artists and musicians who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

These surprise performances will happen each night between 5:30pm and 7:00pm throughout the district.