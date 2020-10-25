MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Taste of Times Square Is On

From October 23–30, the Taste of Times Square is on. Times Square’s annual celebration of our neighborhood’s incredible restaurants, in all their flavor and variety. While COVID-19 paused our yearly blocks-long outdoor food and musical festival, we’re still celebrating and promoting local businesses — this time with a special three course prix fixe menu for $35* at participating restaurants.

Support twenty of Times Square’s best restaurants, eat great food, and dine in confidence knowing that they are taking all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of patrons and staff. If you dine in the district between 5:30pm and 7:00pm, you might even catch a performance by the Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe.

Dining indoors or outdoors? We encourage you to make reservations directly with the restaurants, but walk-ins will also be accommodated. This promotion is also offered for takeout and delivery from the applicable participating restaurants. Make sure to ask your server or the person talking your order for the Taste of Times Square prix fixe menu. 

An’nam
234 W 48th St
(212) 247-8318
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Gyoza
    Pan fried dumpling with house dipping sauce 
  • Entrée: Chicken teriyaki
    Grilled and sautéed with fresh veggies with teriyaki sauce
  • Dessert: Chocolate lava cake

BarDough
350 W 46th St
(917) 262-0543
Offer applies to indoor dining and outdoor dining only

  • Appetizer: Choice of Kale & spinach, Arugula, The Greek, or Hail Caesar salads
  • Entrée: Choice of nine 12″ specialty pizzas: Pizza Alla Vodka, Smoking Bardough, Aldo’s Puttanesca, The Supreme, Hellboy, Buffalo Chicken, Nagi’s Delight, The Sprout, Giarre, or Di Etna
  • Dessert: Dessert knots
    Pizza knots with Nutella, whipped cream, and sauce

Bareburger
366 W 46th St
(917) 689-3575
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Cauliflower bites
  • Entrée: Signature burger
  • Dessert: Vanilla, chocolate, or vegan coconut milkshake

Dos Caminos
1567 Broadway
(212) 918-1330
Indoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Traditional guacamole
    Served with chips and salsa
  • Entrée: Choice of tacos: pollo, carnitas, or pescado
  • Dessert: Churros
    Served with cajeta and chocolate

Ellen’s Stardust Diner
1650 Broadway
(212) 956-5151
Indoor dining

  • Appetizer: Mozzarella triangles
    Breaded and served with marinara sauce
  • Entrée: Big Bopper
    Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
  • Dessert: Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake

Gallagher’s Steakhouse
228 W 52nd St
(212) 586-5000
Indoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: The Wedge
    Iceberg, roquefort, smoked bacon, tomato
  • Entrée: 10 oz filet mignon
    With creamed spinach and mashed potatoes
  • Dessert: NY-style cheesecake

Havana Central
151 W 46th St
(212) 398-7440
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Choice of Empanadas (2), Havana Street Corn, Caribbean Chicken Wings (4), or Havana House Salad
  • Entrée: Choice of Ropa Vieja, Guava Glazed Ribs, Mango Glazed Salmon, Garlic Chicken & Shrimp, or Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
    All served with choice of rice & beans or salad
  • Dessert: Choice of flan or churros

Hold Fast
364 W 46th St
(917) 261-6691
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout

  • Appetizer: Choice of deviled eggs or fried burrata
  • Entrée: Choice of burger, sandwich, or 3 tacos
  • Dessert: Choice of chocolate mousse or berry trifle

Joe Allen
326 W 46th St
(212) 581-6464
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Caesar salad
  • Entrée: Meatloaf
    With sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes, and gravy
  • Dessert: Carrot cake

Le Rivage
340 W 46th St
(212) 765-7374
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Quiche Lorraine
    Savory pastry with ham and cheese
  • Entrée: French onion soup burger
    Onion confit, emmenthal cheese, mornay sauce, Lafreida burger on an English muffin 
  • Dessert: Chocolate mousse

Pasta Lovers Trattoria
142 W 49th St
(212) 819-1155
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Fried mozzarella
    Homemade fried mozzarella triangles with Pasta Lovers tomato sauce
  • Entrée: Penne a la vodka
    Tomato cream sauce with parma prosciutto, smoked ham, and shallots
  • Dessert: Tiramisu

Patzeria Perfect Pizza
231 W 46th St
(212) 575-7646
Outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Choice of Caesar salad, mozzarella sticks, or garlic knots
  • Entrée: Choice of cheese ravioli, meat ravioli, lasagna, penne alfredo, penne with sausage and broccoli rabe, or spaghetti with meatballs
  • Dessert: Choice of tiramisu, cheesecake, or cannolis

Playwright Celtic Pub
732 8th Ave
(212) 354-8404
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout

  • Appetizer: Grilled jumbo shrimp with mango and roasted pepper relish
    Small salad with hot and sweet mango coulis
  • Entrée: Grilled NY strip steak
    Topped with lemon parsley garlic butter and served with creamy mashed potatoes and vegetables 
  • Dessert: NY-style cheesecake
    Garnished with strawberries and blueberries

Russian Samovar
256 W 52nd St
(212) 757-0168
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Choice of Olivier salad or Vinigret
    Olivier Salad: chicken, potato, and vegetable salad with light homemade mayonnaise
    Vinigret: vegetarian option
  • Entrée: Beef stroganoff
    Sirloin tips sautéed with mushrooms in a cream sauce, served over egg noodles or mashed potatoes
  • Dessert: Smetanik cake
    Traditional layered cake made with sour cream

Seamore’s at Urbanspace W 52nd
152 W 52nd St
(646) 747-0822
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Choice of guacamole or kale & avocado salad
    Guacamole: with tomato, onion, cilantro
    Kale & avocado salad: walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey-apple vinaigrette
  • Entrée: Choice of grilled shrimp tacos (2), chicken fajita tacos (2), Seamore’s Burger, or Reel Deal w/ Daily Catch
    Grilled shrimp tacos: with salsa macha, avocado, lime crema, corn tortillas
    Chicken fajita tacos: with lime crema, avocado, bell peppers + onions, flour tortilla
    Seamore’s Burger: double beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
    Reel Deal w/ Daily Catch: with cauliflower mash, Delicata squash + walnuts, balsamic Brussels sprouts 
  • Dessert: Seamore’s Famous Churros with dark chocolate sauce

Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club
349 W 46th St
(212) 262-9554
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout

  • Appetizer: Choice of mixed field greens or Caesar salad
  • Entrée: Choice of Angus hangar steak, roast half chicken, salmon fillet, or vegetarian pasta
  • Dessert: Choice of brownie with fresh cream or fruit sorbet

Tito Murphy’s
346 W 46th St
(212) 245-2030
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Flautas
    Crispy rolled tortillas filled with verduras mixto
  • Entrée: Budin de Pollo
    Layered tortillas, chicken tinga, poblano creme sauce, and Chihuahua cheese
  • Dessert: Tres leches
    Three milk cake, topped with whipped cream

Toloache 50
251 W 50th St
(212) 581-1818
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Choice of Caesar Toloache, Sopa de Tortilla, or Quesadilla de Pollo
    Caesar Toloache: hearts of romaine, cotija cheese, roasted garlic dressing, chile pasilla strips
    Sopa de Tortilla: tomato Guajillo soup, crispy tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, crema, avocado
    Quesadilla de Pollo: roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
  • Entrée: Choice of Tacos de Suadero, Pollo Toloache, or Salmon con Calabaza
    Tacos de Suadero: braised brisket, avocado, red onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, horseradish crema, rice and beans
    Pollo Toloache: chipotle marinated chicken breast a la plancha, pinto bean cheese dumpling, sweet corn-pico de gallo
    Salmon con Calabaza: organic salmon, Japanese pumpkin, shitake mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seed sauce
  • Dessert: Flan
    Caramelized vanilla custard, popcorn, caramel

Tony’s DiNapoli
147 W 43rd St
(212) 221-0100
Plaza dining by reservation only, indoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Family-style house salad and choice of baked clams or stuffed mushrooms
  • Pasta: Choice of fettucini alfredo or rigatoni a la vodka
  • Entrée: Choice of parmigiana (chicken, eggplant, veal, or shrimp)
  • Dessert: Choice of New York-style or Italian-style cheesecake

Trattoria Trecolori
254 W 47th St
(212) 997-4540
Indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, delivery

  • Appetizer: Choice of Caesar salad or fried calamari
  • Entrée: Chicken or eggplant parmesan
  • Dessert: Choice of tiramisu or gelato

*$35 does not include beverages, tax, or gratuity. Please make sure to tip!

To continue the tradition of live music at Taste, we have partnered with the Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe, which uses artistic and musical performances to spread joy through the neighborhood and drive revenue to restaurants and other small businesses. They engage the community in song, dance, and visual art, all while wearing masks and remaining socially distanced. These performances will pop up throughout the week in front of participating restaurants and will continue to employ artists and musicians who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.  

These surprise performances will happen each night between 5:30pm and 7:00pm throughout the district. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

