Food and Drink

Taste of Times Square Week is Coming Back!

Taste of Times Square is Times Square’s annual celebration of our neighborhood’s incredible restaurants, in all their flavor and variety. While COVID-19 paused our yearly blocks-long outdoor food and musical festival, we’re still celebrating and promoting local businesses — and from June 7 – 14, we are bringing back the special three-course prix fixe menus for $35* at participating restaurants.

Diners are encouraged to come out and experience Times Square’s best restaurants, eat great food, and dine in confidence knowing that they are taking all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of patrons and staff. You may even catch some surprise performances between 5:30pm and 7:00pm by the Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe.

The Taste of Times Square prix fixe menus will be offered for indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery from the applicable participating restaurants.

Check back here for more information on participating restaurants, their menus, and the entertainment as we get closer to the event! *Not including beverages, tax, or gratuity.

Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

