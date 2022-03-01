Tattoos Are Also Used As Marks Of Protection To Combat Human Trafficking

Human trafficking was a terrifying reality of common life in the 15th century when the Ottoman Turks swept into the mountainous Balkans and ruthlessly plucked children from villages, never to be heard from again.
To save their children, the tribes began to tattoo them as young as two-years old with intricate shapes, pre-Slavic and somewhat Coptic in appearance. Marks that appeared to the superstitious invaders as rendering its’ bearers untouchable. They were tattoos of protection.
On June 18, 2022 an art show shall be held at the Porto Naval Heritage Collection and will showcase Balkan tattoo design in works on canvas, paper 3D and digital formats.
There is an open call for NFT artists that will end on May 1st and will be curated by Kenny Schachter.
The open call for traditional artists & filmmakers will end on May 30th and works will be curated by the Heritage Collection curator Dražen Jovanovic.
The show will feature experiential exhibits in the form of four “pods” that viewers will be compelled to peer through small holes to see videos of traditional Balkan tattoo practice and collectors. Many of these presentations will be curated from the collection of Cleveland University’s Sicanje Project.
The art show will also showcase a photographic exhibition of works by Miko Djuricic featuring models with temporary Balkan tattoos.
At 18h a brief presentation in the Montenegrin language will be given by Jovanovic on the history of Balkan tattoo, its cultural significance, and the connection between Balkan ingenuity and resilience in the face of great change.
Temporary tattoos will be available for guests who wish to participate in this celebration of Balkan body art.
The VIP closing event will be held at the Naval Heritage Collection where NFTs will be minted from selected works to be sold at live auction.
On this night, Jovanović’s Balkan tattoo history presentation will be delivered in English followed by British Ambassador to Montenegro Karen Maddocks, Operation Underground Railroad founder and president Tim Ballard and Medaille Trust CEO Garry Smith. as keynote speakers
NFT artist and provocateur Kenny Schachter and NFT marketing and Web3 community building specialist Sean Alimov will host a live streamed cast in Connect Club of the evening’s activities along with the ongoing auction of the themed NFTs. A dynamic video wall showcasing the NFT auction will ensure that the closing party VIPs and viewers from around the Metaverse share a wonderful interactive experience.
Marks Of Protection opens June 18 and closing July 1, 2022 at The Naval Heritage Collection, Porto Montenegro
Google+
YouTube
RSS