Tattoos Are Also Used As Marks Of Protection To Combat Human Trafficking

On June 18, 2022 an art show shall be held at the Porto Naval Heritage Collection and will showcase Balkan tattoo design in works on canvas, paper 3D and digital formats.

There is an open call for NFT artists that will end on May 1st and will be curated by Kenny Schachter.

The open call for traditional artists & filmmakers will end on May 30th and works will be curated by the Heritage Collection curator Dražen Jovanovic.

The show will feature experiential exhibits in the form of four “pods” that viewers will be compelled to peer through small holes to see videos of traditional Balkan tattoo practice and collectors. Many of these presentations will be curated from the collection of Cleveland University’s Sicanje Project.